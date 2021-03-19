Remote Full Stack Developer: Online Learning (JB637)

Salary: R30 - 45 000 per month (negotiable)

Location: Fully Remote





















A Middle-Eastern based organisation with a passion for helping individuals achieve their goals is seeking a full-time contractor to join their growing team in a fully remote capacity.



You would form part of a team that helps coaches, trainers and companies to provide online learning and growth solutions, enabling effective learning experiences.​

Minimum of 4 years hands-on experience with one or more of these technologies node.js, ASP.NET, C#, PHP

Experience with databases (MySQL, MongoDB, Redis)

Experience with Cloud services (AWS, Azure) - an advantage

Experience with microservices/serverless architecture - an advantage