Remote Full Stack Developer: Online Learning (JB637)
Salary: R30 - 45 000 per month (negotiable)
Location: Fully Remote
A Middle-Eastern based organisation with a passion for helping individuals achieve their goals is seeking a full-time contractor to join their growing team in a fully remote capacity.
You would form part of a team that helps coaches, trainers and companies to provide online learning and growth solutions, enabling effective learning experiences.
Requirements:
- Minimum of 4 years hands-on experience with one or more of these technologies node.js, ASP.NET, C#, PHP
- Experience with databases (MySQL, MongoDB, Redis)
- Experience with Cloud services (AWS, Azure) - an advantage
- Experience with microservices/serverless architecture - an advantage
Visit https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php or email recruit@itkontak.co.za and quote JB637 in the subject line to apply.