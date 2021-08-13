Remote: Full Stack .NET Developer

Experience in .NET Framework 4.7+ / Core and Microsoft SQL Server

Winforms / WPF

Windows Services / MSMQ / IBM WebSphere MQ

Enterprise information systems architecture

Excellent command of English

Able to work UK office hours

Experience with Amazon Web Services

Iterative and agile SDLCs

Design Patterns – Object oriented / functional programming

Dapper ORM

: Fully remote for candidates able to work UK office hours: Minimum of 12 months - full time contract with three month probation period: £2 400 - 2 800 per monthWith a focus on development in the Financial sector this Development company established nine years ago in the UK has perfected the "work from home" model and has grown a global remote team. All employees work on a contractual basis but enjoy perks such as 25 days leave per year, 2 hours per week free time for you to focus on any personal activity.The current requirement is for a Full Stack Developer who will be responsible for designing, building, testing and deploying code using .NET technologies. You will be required to propose solutions for provided business requirements, optimisation and adjusting the design to standards and patterns existing in our products. Developing the designed and agreed changes within our applications. Working in collaboration with the following teams: Solution Design Team, Quality Assurance, Production Support.