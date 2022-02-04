[Remote] Intermediate C# developer 2 year contract X 4

We’re busy getting together a team to service a client (get your minds out of the gutter!)



We need 4 C# developers. Currently looking for Intermediate guys/gals with 4-6 years experience.

This is a remote work position, but we would prefer people based in Gauteng as you'd need to visit the office now and then for meetings and such I.e. once every week or two.



Our current budget is around 40 000 to 55 000 per month (a little wiggle room).

I’ve checked a number of job postings and peeps are looking to employ Seniors (that do a whole departments’ work) for the same range.



This will be for a 2 year gig (minimum) on an annual contract with the idea of moving to full time employment later.



Please DM me if you are interested.

Feel free to ask questions here or in DM.