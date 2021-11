Remote Intermediate React Developer | R40 - 60 000 (Neg)

Be one of the leading frontend developers for the organisations new platform.

Develop the virtual photo studio on a modern tech stack (React, Three.js/react-three-fiber, Next.js/Vercel, TypeScript, Reality Server).

Plan, develop, and test new features in 2D and 3D and work together with the backend developers to integrate them with the rendering backend.

Work together with the designer to implement 2D components.

Work closely together with technical founders.

Be an active part of architecture decisions.

Help more junior developers to grow to their full potential.

‍Must have:

Deep knowledge of web technologies and significant experience with React.

Experience with Next.js.

Availability during usual work times in our main timezone - Central Europe / CE(S)T.

Fluency in English.

A team-oriented personality and ability to work collaboratively with the team and various stakeholders.

Nice to have:

Interest in photography and/or visual arts.

A computer science or technical engineering degree.

Interest in or experience with 3D, ideally already worked with 3D engines like Three.js/react-three-fiber.

Knowledge in Dev/Ops, CI/CD pipelines.

Experience with AWS.

Experience leading a team.

Experience with design and building nice UI's.

