Remote Intermediate React Developer | R40 - 60 000 (Neg)

Remote Intermediate React Developer (JB1291)
Location: Fully remote for candidates living in South Africa
Duration: Permanent
Salary: R40 - 60 000 per month, negotiable based on experience

International company with a simple to use platform for photograph editing for social media, e-commerce and advertising is sourcing a React Developer with a minimum of two years experience working with React within a small or start up organisation but not as a side project.

Ideally, candidates should be fluent in English, have previously worked in a remote capacity and have a GitHub account or similar.

The kind of stuff you’ll do:
  • Be one of the leading frontend developers for the organisations new platform.
  • Develop the virtual photo studio on a modern tech stack (React, Three.js/react-three-fiber, Next.js/Vercel, TypeScript, Reality Server).
  • Plan, develop, and test new features in 2D and 3D and work together with the backend developers to integrate them with the rendering backend.
  • Work together with the designer to implement 2D components.
  • Work closely together with technical founders.
  • Be an active part of architecture decisions.
  • Help more junior developers to grow to their full potential.
To rock this job, you’ll bring:

‍Must have:
  • Deep knowledge of web technologies and significant experience with React.
  • Experience with Next.js.
  • Availability during usual work times in our main timezone - Central Europe / CE(S)T.
  • Fluency in English.
  • A team-oriented personality and ability to work collaboratively with the team and various stakeholders.
Nice to have:
  • Interest in photography and/or visual arts.
  • A computer science or technical engineering degree.
  • Interest in or experience with 3D, ideally already worked with 3D engines like Three.js/react-three-fiber.
  • Knowledge in Dev/Ops, CI/CD pipelines.
  • Experience with AWS.
  • Experience leading a team.
  • Experience with design and building nice UI's.

