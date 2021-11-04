Remote Intermediate React Developer | R40 - 60 000 (Neg)

WhiteRaven
Remote Intermediate React Developer (JB1291)
Location: Fully remote for candidates living in South Africa
Duration: Permanent
Salary: R40 - 60 000 per month, negotiable based on experience
International company with a simple to use platform for photograph editing for social media, e-commerce and advertising is sourcing a React Developer with a minimum of two years experience working with React within a small or start up organisation but not as a side project.
Ideally, candidates should be fluent in English, have previously worked in a remote capacity and have a GitHub account or similar.
The kind of stuff you’ll do:
Must have:
To apply please visit >https://kontak.catsone.com/careers/...6-Remote-Intermediate-React-Developer-JB1291/
- Be one of the leading frontend developers for the organisations new platform.
- Develop the virtual photo studio on a modern tech stack (React, Three.js/react-three-fiber, Next.js/Vercel, TypeScript, Reality Server).
- Plan, develop, and test new features in 2D and 3D and work together with the backend developers to integrate them with the rendering backend.
- Work together with the designer to implement 2D components.
- Work closely together with technical founders.
- Be an active part of architecture decisions.
- Help more junior developers to grow to their full potential.
- Deep knowledge of web technologies and significant experience with React.
- Experience with Next.js.
- Availability during usual work times in our main timezone - Central Europe / CE(S)T.
- Fluency in English.
- A team-oriented personality and ability to work collaboratively with the team and various stakeholders.
- Interest in photography and/or visual arts.
- A computer science or technical engineering degree.
- Interest in or experience with 3D, ideally already worked with 3D engines like Three.js/react-three-fiber.
- Knowledge in Dev/Ops, CI/CD pipelines.
- Experience with AWS.
- Experience leading a team.
- Experience with design and building nice UI's.
