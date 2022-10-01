Remote IT Support Engineer - UK based MSP

WhiteRaven
Remote IT Support Engineer (JB2369)
Fully remote, for applicants living in South Africa
R20 – 35 000 per month, based on experience
Duration: Independent Contractor
Application closing date: 07 October 2022
This UK based IT Service provider specialises in providing IT Support to medical practices in the UK, their services include hardware and software support, installation and upgrades as well as network and infrastructure services.
As part of the Engineering team, you will provide remote support to customers based around the UK, the ideal candidate would be self-motivated, with excellent customer service skills and a clear logical approach to problem solving.
Note: This role is an Independent Contractor role, which means you will be required to submit an invoice to the client monthly on an agreed monthly rate. As this is a UK based company, the successful candidate would be required to work UK hours, depending on the time of year it is a 1 – 2-hour difference.
Minimum Requirements:
Customer service skills
Good communication both written and verbal
Genuine love of helpdesk and problem solving
IT support 1st or 2nd line level
Basic networking
Windows 10/11 troubleshooting and build/reinstall
Setting up printing and scanning
WiFi
Understanding switches
Cloud managed switches and WiFi
Email setup and troubleshooting
Troubleshooting Internet connections
Basic Active Directory administration
Windows Server administration
iLO and DRAC
Backup and restore software
Microsoft 365
DHCP
DNS
SSL certificates
IP telephony, on prem and cloud-based PBX systems
Firewalls
NAS setups and admin
Beneficial but not required
Hyper-V setup and maintenance
Powershell
HP and Dell server utilities
cPanel
VPNs
DPMS/PMS and imaging software
Microsoft Azure
Amazon EC2 and S3
GDPR, Cyber Essentials
Penetration testing and other security analytics
