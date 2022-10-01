Remote IT Support Engineer - UK based MSP

Fully remote, for applicants living in South AfricaR20 – 35 000 per month, based on experienceDuration: Independent ContractorApplication closing date: 07 October 2022This UK based IT Service provider specialises in providing IT Support to medical practices in the UK, their services include hardware and software support, installation and upgrades as well as network and infrastructure services.As part of the Engineering team, you will provide remote support to customers based around the UK, the ideal candidate would be self-motivated, with excellent customer service skills and a clear logical approach to problem solving.As this is a UK based company, the successful candidate would be required to work UK hours, depending on the time of year it is a 1 – 2-hour difference.Customer service skillsGood communication both written and verbalGenuine love of helpdesk and problem solvingIT support 1st or 2nd line levelBasic networkingWindows 10/11 troubleshooting and build/reinstallSetting up printing and scanningWiFiUnderstanding switchesCloud managed switches and WiFiEmail setup and troubleshootingTroubleshooting Internet connectionsBasic Active Directory administrationWindows Server administrationiLO and DRACBackup and restore softwareMicrosoft 365DHCPDNSSSL certificatesIP telephony, on prem and cloud-based PBX systemsFirewallsNAS setups and adminHyper-V setup and maintenancePowershellHP and Dell server utilitiescPanelVPNsDPMS/PMS and imaging softwareMicrosoft AzureAmazon EC2 and S3GDPR, Cyber EssentialsPenetration testing and other security analytics