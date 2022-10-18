Remote IT Support Engineer

Sapphiron
- Jan 29, 2004
- 3,344
Renumeration
R8000-R15000 gross, depending on experience.
IT Support Engineer
Working hours
Remote work requirements
- Assist clients remotely with support and administrative queries on the systems and configurations supported by IPMG. Email, phone and WhatsApp support
- Microsoft
- Windows
- Office 365 + Office suite
- Google
- Google workspace
- 3CX phone system
- Xero Accounting
- WorkPool
- ClickUp
- Monday.com
- Assist client in facilitating transactions with 3rd party services providers
- ISP's
- Phone providers
- Software vendors
- Hardware suppliers
- Monitoring and maintaining client software and systems
- Assisting and execution of IT related projects for clients, for example:
- Data migrations
- Service provider changes
- Software and System changes
- new software deployment
- End user practical training
Working hours
- 40 hours per week
- Between 8am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.
- some after-hours assistance required for client emergencies or pre-arranged projects
Remote work requirements
- Dedicated office space
- Suitable for webmeetings
- decent lighting
- suitable background
- Enough space for laptop, 2 monitor, keyboard, mouse, and PC sided Inverter and battery
- Low noise or distractions
- family, animals, other people working
- Home Fibre connection of 20Mbit or suitable low latency equivalent
- LTE/5G not acceptable