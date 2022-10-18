Remote IT Support Engineer

Renumeration
R8000-R15000 gross, depending on experience.

IT Support Engineer
  1. Assist clients remotely with support and administrative queries on the systems and configurations supported by IPMG. Email, phone and WhatsApp support
    1. Microsoft
      1. Windows
      2. Office 365 + Office suite
    2. Google
      1. Google workspace
    3. 3CX phone system
    4. Xero Accounting
    5. WorkPool
    6. ClickUp
    7. Monday.com
  2. Assist client in facilitating transactions with 3rd party services providers
    1. ISP's
    2. Phone providers
    3. Software vendors
    4. Hardware suppliers
  3. Monitoring and maintaining client software and systems
  4. Assisting and execution of IT related projects for clients, for example:
    1. Data migrations
    2. Service provider changes
    3. Software and System changes
    4. new software deployment
    5. End user practical training

Working hours
  1. 40 hours per week
  2. Between 8am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.
  3. some after-hours assistance required for client emergencies or pre-arranged projects

Remote work requirements
  1. Dedicated office space
    1. Suitable for webmeetings
      1. decent lighting
      2. suitable background
    2. Enough space for laptop, 2 monitor, keyboard, mouse, and PC sided Inverter and battery
    3. Low noise or distractions
      1. family, animals, other people working
  2. Home Fibre connection of 20Mbit or suitable low latency equivalent
    1. LTE/5G not acceptable
DM to Apply
 
