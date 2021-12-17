Remote jobs for software developers

How many of you here are working for overseas based firms while here in SA? I have a cousin of mine with about 6 years experience as a software developer and he's looking at US firms. The salary rates for US firms are quite high , saw some pay up to $45 an hour, this can translate to over 100 000 rand here using today's rate.



What are some of the tips to land an opportunity at these firms while working from here? He hasn't found much luck here in SA so considering remote work for overseas firms.