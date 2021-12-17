Remote jobs for software developers

ashdgee

How many of you here are working for overseas based firms while here in SA? I have a cousin of mine with about 6 years experience as a software developer and he's looking at US firms. The salary rates for US firms are quite high , saw some pay up to $45 an hour, this can translate to over 100 000 rand here using today's rate.

What are some of the tips to land an opportunity at these firms while working from here? He hasn't found much luck here in SA so considering remote work for overseas firms.
 
randomcat

There are people working for local companies earning R100K. LinkedIn should be the best tool though. I have almost no experience but I got interest from a few overseas companies.
 
ashdgee

This is quite encouraging to hear. Hope he will secure a new role in the new year.
 
Priapus

A Software developer struggling to find work in SA? That's not normally the case.

Do you know what language he develops in?
 
zoozi

I want to know where to find any work from abroad jobs.
When mentioned in job offers, the term "remote" generally ends up meaning "work from home" in adverts, and "work abroad" usually means nationalised employee going on abroad work trips.
**Aside: If anyone has advice for finding jobs for British citizens living in South Africa permanently, working for UK companies, appreciated.
 
randomcat

"Fully remote" and "worldwide" is the words you are looking for.
 
