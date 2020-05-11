% Remote | JSE Listed | Mobile Tech | Senior Java Dev | 70-90k pm

Senior Java Developer | Mobile Technologies | JSE Listed Company (JB224)
Midrand, Johannesburg and remotely
R70 - 90 000.00 per month CTC
Benefits include Medical Aid and Retirement Annuity

The successful candidate will form part of a team responsible for the development of mobile applications and solutions. This is a very busy environment and continuous delivery is expected with deployments to production usually 4 times a week. He /she will also assist the Business Analyst with User Requirement Specification (URS) content as well as provide 3rd level product support and will be expected to perform a standby function.

Other responsibilities could include the following:
  • Maintaining and contributing to system standards.
  • Improve the automation of tasks where possible.
  • Managing system security.
  • Capacity and performance management.
  • Research and recommend innovative approaches to improving efficiency.
  • Providing Team leadership
Must have Experience
  • A high degree of interest and experience in Linux.
  • Golang, Java, C/C++, Angular/React, and/or NativeScript/Ionic development experience.
  • Back-end, Middleware, Front-end, and/or Mobile Application development experience.
  • Shell scripting ability for system administration.
  • Knowledge of networking protocols and technologies (TCP/IP, SOAP, HTTP, XML, RADIUS, Diameter, SCTP).
  • Ability to learn quickly and work independently.
  • Ability to lead a small development team.
  • Ability to work under pressure
Nice to have Experience
  • A tertiary Engineering or Computer Science degree.
  • Experience in a Telco or Financial Services environment.
  • Linux system administration (RedHat/Centos, Apache/NGINX, MySQL/MariaDB, Bash, Python).
  • Big Data / Analytics / Monitoring experience using Elastic, Tableau, Grafana, Prometheus.
  • Telecommunications technologies (SS7, SIGTRAN, MTP, SCCP, TCAP, MAP, CAP, etc).
Applications:
Online : https://kontak.simplify.hr/vacancy/ley7xb
Email: ley7xb@apply.simplify.hr (emails your application directly to our ATS)

www.kontak.co.za
 
