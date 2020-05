% Remote | JSE Listed | Mobile Tech | Senior Java Dev | 70-90k pm

Maintaining and contributing to system standards.

Improve the automation of tasks where possible.

Managing system security.

Capacity and performance management.

Research and recommend innovative approaches to improving efficiency.

Providing Team leadership

A high degree of interest and experience in Linux.

Golang, Java, C/C++, Angular/React, and/or NativeScript/Ionic development experience.

Back-end, Middleware, Front-end, and/or Mobile Application development experience.

Shell scripting ability for system administration.

Knowledge of networking protocols and technologies (TCP/IP, SOAP, HTTP, XML, RADIUS, Diameter, SCTP).

Ability to learn quickly and work independently.

Ability to lead a small development team.

Ability to work under pressure

A tertiary Engineering or Computer Science degree.

Experience in a Telco or Financial Services environment.

Linux system administration (RedHat/Centos, Apache/NGINX, MySQL/MariaDB, Bash, Python).

Big Data / Analytics / Monitoring experience using Elastic, Tableau, Grafana, Prometheus.

Telecommunications technologies (SS7, SIGTRAN, MTP, SCCP, TCAP, MAP, CAP, etc).

Application and Solution development.

Provide system and application support

Midrand, Johannesburg and remotelyR70 - 90 000.00 per month CTCBenefits include Medical Aid and Retirement AnnuityThe successful candidate will form part of a team responsible for the development of mobile applications and solutions. This is a very busy environment and continuous delivery is expected with deployments to production usually 4 times a week. He /she will also assist the Business Analyst with User Requirement Specification (URS) content as well as provide 3rd level product support and will be expected to perform a standby function.