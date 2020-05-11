% Remote | JSE Listed | Mobile Tech | Senior Java Dev | 70-90k pm

WhiteRaven
Recruitment Link
Company Rep
- Joined
- May 25, 2015
- Messages
- 311
Senior Java Developer | Mobile Technologies | JSE Listed Company (JB224)
Midrand, Johannesburg and remotely
R70 - 90 000.00 per month CTC
Benefits include Medical Aid and Retirement Annuity
The successful candidate will form part of a team responsible for the development of mobile applications and solutions. This is a very busy environment and continuous delivery is expected with deployments to production usually 4 times a week. He /she will also assist the Business Analyst with User Requirement Specification (URS) content as well as provide 3rd level product support and will be expected to perform a standby function.
Other responsibilities could include the following:
Applications:
Online : https://kontak.simplify.hr/vacancy/ley7xb
Email: ley7xb@apply.simplify.hr (emails your application directly to our ATS)
www.kontak.co.za
Midrand, Johannesburg and remotely
R70 - 90 000.00 per month CTC
Benefits include Medical Aid and Retirement Annuity
The successful candidate will form part of a team responsible for the development of mobile applications and solutions. This is a very busy environment and continuous delivery is expected with deployments to production usually 4 times a week. He /she will also assist the Business Analyst with User Requirement Specification (URS) content as well as provide 3rd level product support and will be expected to perform a standby function.
Other responsibilities could include the following:
- Maintaining and contributing to system standards.
- Improve the automation of tasks where possible.
- Managing system security.
- Capacity and performance management.
- Research and recommend innovative approaches to improving efficiency.
- Providing Team leadership
- A high degree of interest and experience in Linux.
- Golang, Java, C/C++, Angular/React, and/or NativeScript/Ionic development experience.
- Back-end, Middleware, Front-end, and/or Mobile Application development experience.
- Shell scripting ability for system administration.
- Knowledge of networking protocols and technologies (TCP/IP, SOAP, HTTP, XML, RADIUS, Diameter, SCTP).
- Ability to learn quickly and work independently.
- Ability to lead a small development team.
- Ability to work under pressure
- A tertiary Engineering or Computer Science degree.
- Experience in a Telco or Financial Services environment.
- Linux system administration (RedHat/Centos, Apache/NGINX, MySQL/MariaDB, Bash, Python).
- Big Data / Analytics / Monitoring experience using Elastic, Tableau, Grafana, Prometheus.
- Telecommunications technologies (SS7, SIGTRAN, MTP, SCCP, TCAP, MAP, CAP, etc).
- Application and Solution development.
- Maintaining and contributing to system standards.
- Improve the automation of tasks where possible.
- Managing system security.
- Capacity and performance management.
- Research and recommend innovative approaches to improving efficiency.
- Provide system and application support
Applications:
Online : https://kontak.simplify.hr/vacancy/ley7xb
Email: ley7xb@apply.simplify.hr (emails your application directly to our ATS)
www.kontak.co.za