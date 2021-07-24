Remote mid-level full stack web developer

Shaun de Villiers
Jul 24, 2021
- 1
Job Title: Mid-level full stack web developer
Tech Stack: AWS, C# in .NET Core on Ubuntu, TypeScript + React, PostgreSQL
Position: Full time remote (South African hours)
Salary: Approx. R50,000 p/m
Company: Mindset Management (https://www.mindsetmanage.com/)
Interested in working on challenging problems in the HR-tech space? We're a bootstrapped startup with an established customer base on the cusp of significant growth worldwide. We're looking for a developer who can hit the the ground running to help us build out our SaaS product suite. You need to be smart, hard working and care about the quality of the code you write.
If you're interested, please contact me directly at: shaun@mindsetmanage.com
