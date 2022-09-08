[Remote] Senior C#/VB.Net developer

I'm once again looking for a developer. Need a senior person this time.



C# and VB.Net Experience.

Remote work position with occasional office visits in Ormonde (Near Goldreef City).

Good team culture, no micromanagement.



Salary anything from 50k to 70k+ depending on your experience etc.



Job spec:

RESPONSIBILITIES:

 Evaluate all technical design specifications to ensure they are based on functional design

 Ensure the relevant systems and software are developed and based on business requirements

 Provide continuous service improvement

 Participate in all activities of the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) with a greater focus on development,

testing and implementation

 Ensure business requirements are transformed into technical requirements and design

 Maintain new and current software applications in support of the achievement of business requirements

 Compile a detailed plan on phases that will need to be completed and timelines for the completion to ensure

adherence with relevant stakeholders and ensure plan is followed and tasks are completed within given

timeframes.

 Develop coding standards when designing and implementing the systems software and ensure standards are

adhered to

 Analyse system specifications and translate system requirements to task specifications for the relevant junior

software developers

 Analyse current programs including performance, diagnosis and troubleshooting of problem programs, and

design solutions to problematic programming

 Implement and Maintain new solutions and features on current systems based on the required design

specifications

 Develop, refine and tune integrations between applications as and when required.

 Conduct testing on the relevant systems and software in order to resolve any bugs

 Manage the system and software testing process for the application deployment

 Effective Self-Management



COMPETENCIES REQUIRED FOR THIS JOB:

 Data Analysis and Validation

 Information Processing

 Problem Solving Skills

 Decision Making Skills

 Presentation Skills

 Project Management

 Strong Communication Skills