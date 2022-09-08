[Remote] Senior C#/VB.Net developer

warrenpridgeon
Senior Member
- Joined
- Oct 5, 2015
- Messages
- 911
I'm once again looking for a developer. Need a senior person this time.
C# and VB.Net Experience.
Remote work position with occasional office visits in Ormonde (Near Goldreef City).
Good team culture, no micromanagement.
Salary anything from 50k to 70k+ depending on your experience etc.
Job spec:
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Evaluate all technical design specifications to ensure they are based on functional design
Ensure the relevant systems and software are developed and based on business requirements
Provide continuous service improvement
Participate in all activities of the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) with a greater focus on development,
testing and implementation
Ensure business requirements are transformed into technical requirements and design
Maintain new and current software applications in support of the achievement of business requirements
Compile a detailed plan on phases that will need to be completed and timelines for the completion to ensure
adherence with relevant stakeholders and ensure plan is followed and tasks are completed within given
timeframes.
Develop coding standards when designing and implementing the systems software and ensure standards are
adhered to
Analyse system specifications and translate system requirements to task specifications for the relevant junior
software developers
Analyse current programs including performance, diagnosis and troubleshooting of problem programs, and
design solutions to problematic programming
Implement and Maintain new solutions and features on current systems based on the required design
specifications
Develop, refine and tune integrations between applications as and when required.
Conduct testing on the relevant systems and software in order to resolve any bugs
Manage the system and software testing process for the application deployment
Effective Self-Management
COMPETENCIES REQUIRED FOR THIS JOB:
Data Analysis and Validation
Information Processing
Problem Solving Skills
Decision Making Skills
Presentation Skills
Project Management
Strong Communication Skills
C# and VB.Net Experience.
Remote work position with occasional office visits in Ormonde (Near Goldreef City).
Good team culture, no micromanagement.
Salary anything from 50k to 70k+ depending on your experience etc.
Job spec:
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Evaluate all technical design specifications to ensure they are based on functional design
Ensure the relevant systems and software are developed and based on business requirements
Provide continuous service improvement
Participate in all activities of the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) with a greater focus on development,
testing and implementation
Ensure business requirements are transformed into technical requirements and design
Maintain new and current software applications in support of the achievement of business requirements
Compile a detailed plan on phases that will need to be completed and timelines for the completion to ensure
adherence with relevant stakeholders and ensure plan is followed and tasks are completed within given
timeframes.
Develop coding standards when designing and implementing the systems software and ensure standards are
adhered to
Analyse system specifications and translate system requirements to task specifications for the relevant junior
software developers
Analyse current programs including performance, diagnosis and troubleshooting of problem programs, and
design solutions to problematic programming
Implement and Maintain new solutions and features on current systems based on the required design
specifications
Develop, refine and tune integrations between applications as and when required.
Conduct testing on the relevant systems and software in order to resolve any bugs
Manage the system and software testing process for the application deployment
Effective Self-Management
COMPETENCIES REQUIRED FOR THIS JOB:
Data Analysis and Validation
Information Processing
Problem Solving Skills
Decision Making Skills
Presentation Skills
Project Management
Strong Communication Skills