Remote Senior Data Analyst | Modeler - R55 - 65 000 (Negotiable)

WhiteRaven
Recruitment Link
Company Rep
- Joined
- May 25, 2015
- Messages
- 520
Remote Senior Data Analyst | Modeler (JB1317)
Location: Fully remote for candidates living in South Africa
Duration: Permanent
Salary: R55 - 65 000 per month CTC, negotiable
A comprehensive real estate services company, embedded in the financial sector in the USA with a history of providing innovative solutions to customers is seeking talent from South Africa that should be flexible on working hours with regards to the USA time zone and holidays.
As the Senior Data Analyst you will be responsible for building predictive models, creating lead campaigns, analyzing and incorporating cross-sell outcomes into the models as well as building summary and drill down execution reports. You will analyze the performance of campaigns and leads generated by those campaigns, collaborate with the Head of Marketing and Business leaders to refine the sales process and data sharing methods. Ideally you will have experience in the financial or real estate sector with technical skills in Excel, SQL, SAS and Microsoft applications to build models and construct reports.
Location: Fully remote for candidates living in South Africa
Duration: Permanent
Salary: R55 - 65 000 per month CTC, negotiable
A comprehensive real estate services company, embedded in the financial sector in the USA with a history of providing innovative solutions to customers is seeking talent from South Africa that should be flexible on working hours with regards to the USA time zone and holidays.
As the Senior Data Analyst you will be responsible for building predictive models, creating lead campaigns, analyzing and incorporating cross-sell outcomes into the models as well as building summary and drill down execution reports. You will analyze the performance of campaigns and leads generated by those campaigns, collaborate with the Head of Marketing and Business leaders to refine the sales process and data sharing methods. Ideally you will have experience in the financial or real estate sector with technical skills in Excel, SQL, SAS and Microsoft applications to build models and construct reports.
- Compile large datasets in Excel, SAS and SQL
- Build predictive cross-sell models
- Methodically validate and reconcile data to ensure accuracy of information
- Analyze business processes to develop logical business rules to produce meaningful data and outcomes
- Identify trends and variances in data and outcomes and develop testable hypotheses
- Develop and publish reports on a regular basis
- Present recommendations and summary data to Management