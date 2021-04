Remote Senior Full Stack .Net / SQL Server Developer | Gaming

Experienced .NET/SQL Full Stack developer, should have good experience on large scale internet projects

Experience with .NET Core, C#, TypeScript

Good SQL Server experience, strong T-SQL, good performance tuning skills

Good understanding of internet technologies, worked with HTTP, TCP and different Web Services

Experience with multi-threaded applications an advantage

Must have experience with web/cloud or internet-focused projects. (Corporate back-office app experience would not be suited to this role)

Strong maths/stats background an advantage

Jenkins/Team City, Git, Nunit and/or Powershell an advantage

The position is fully remote: R60 - 90 000 per month, negotiable. The position is open to South African candidates and candidates living in South Africa with a valid work permit or permanent residency. This UK based company is expanding in South Africa and sourcing developers to join their international development team. This role will form part of a team that focuses on a global web application that spans three data centres in three countries, serving tens of thousands of users per day with a zero-downtime goal. The team releases new features and updates multiple times each week.