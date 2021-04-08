WhiteRaven
NOTE: Our client will consider contractors and candidates requiring a higher salary than advertised.
Remote Senior Full Stack .Net / SQL Server Developer | Gaming (JB665)
Location: The position is fully remote
Salary: R60 - 90 000 per month, negotiable
The position is open to South African candidates and candidates living in South Africa with a valid work permit or permanent residency.
This UK based company is expanding in South Africa and sourcing developers to join their international development team. This role will form part of a team that focuses on a global web application that spans three data centres in three countries, serving tens of thousands of users per day with a zero-downtime goal. The team releases new features and updates multiple times each week.
- Experienced .NET/SQL Full Stack developer, should have good experience on large scale internet projects
- Experience with .NET Core, C#, TypeScript
- Good SQL Server experience, strong T-SQL, good performance tuning skills
- Good understanding of internet technologies, worked with HTTP, TCP and different Web Services
- Experience with multi-threaded applications an advantage
- Must have experience with web/cloud or internet-focused projects. (Corporate back-office app experience would not be suited to this role)
- Strong maths/stats background an advantage
- Jenkins/Team City, Git, Nunit and/or Powershell an advantage
