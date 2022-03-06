Remotely Based Agents

Sales Agent - Male/Female (Female Preferred) Senior Sales Manger - Male/Female (Male Preferred)

Good Day MyBroadband.co.za,Our company is based within Africa, and we are a holding brand to. We have branches nationwide that have staff on site, but due to certain changes and amendments of our junior staff leaving to the US; this leaves us with an opportunity to hire remotely based staff that will work from home.These positions may be shared amongst your friends and colleagues that are looking for a daily job (Monday to Friday) (9AM-3PM), as well as have flexibility to make communication with clients overtime should they not be available during the daytime.The requirements for the sales positions mentioned are as per the below;We are on the lookout for the following candidate positions;These are remote positions for a period of 90 days, should you blend in with our atmosphere; we will arrange a permanent position for you.Contact me at your soonest convenience to be shortlisted and to kickstart your career into the next level.Base salary included, and commission is also added on a monthly basis.Note: This is NOT a call center job.Tag your friends or family that are in need of a job that will allow them to work from home if they are fit for the requirements.