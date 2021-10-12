Sales manager ISP

A Centurion based ISP is looking to hire a Sales Manager to lead its Sales Team. The Sales Manager's primary role is to utilise their understanding of clients and business to formulate strategies that develop positive new sales growth, customer satisfaction and retention of existing customers. The Sales Manager must possess strong leadership and interpersonal skills to lead and manage all aspects of our Customer and Sales Team relationships.
Duties and Roles:
- Formulate, develop and implement sales growth strategies in our target areas and markets.
- Maintain sales growth strategies on an ongoing basis.
- Achieve sales targets as agreed upon with the company Directors.
-Analyse market trends and share ideas on new products and revenue channels.
- Manage all aspects of the Sales Team (sales targets, retentions, guiding, mentoring and growing staff development).
Skills:
- Excellent analytic and reporting skills.
- Strong leadership and mentoring skills.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Conflict and dispute management skills.
- Keen eye for detail and a strong administrative capacity.
- Strong sales acumen to drive new sales.
Experience (minimum requirements):
- Grade 12 or Matric.
- 2 years demonstrable experience managing a sales team to generate sales growth.
- 2 years' experience working in a technology centered company.
- 2 years proven track record of relationship management.
- 5 years sales experience in a selling environment.
- 2 + years in a managerial position.
* Tertiary Qualification in Business Management will be advantageous for the role.
