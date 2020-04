SD-WAN Engineer - Senior

Role: SD-WAN Engineer:Level: SeniorSalary bracket: R 60 000 - R 80 000Location: Gauteng - Midrand.Experience Requirements:Minimum 3 years of WAN architecture and design experienceMinimum 5 years’ experience in Network architecture, design, or operations experience.If you would like to discuss the full spec, please contact me.Contact Details: ryan@pureplacements.co.za mobile: +27834439745