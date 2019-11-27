Senior ASP.Net Developer - Midrand - R100k per month

Senior ASP.Net Developer. R100k per month. Midrand / Rosebank based.

Position will be in-house initially and then if wanted, they can do flexi hours, remote once settled in and projects are rolling out.

Degree/Diploma and extensive experience with HTML, Angular, Javascript, ASP.Net.

E-mail CV: - chantalmolivier@outlook.com
 
