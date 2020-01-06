Senior Backend PHP Developer - Sandton, Johannsburg

We are an experienced IT business solutions company based locally and abroad. Established in 2009 we are a dynamic team of developers that provide custom and white labelled IT solutions to medium and large companies.
We are looking for a senior PHP Developer responsible for managing back-end services. The primary focus will be the development of all server-side logic, definition and maintenance of our products and client solutions. You will also be responsible for building and/or integrating the front-end elements built and designed by your co-workers. Therefore, a basic understanding of front-end technologies is necessary as well.
SKILL REQUIREMENTS
Languages:
Experience in XHTML, CSS, XML, Javascript, PHP, MYSQL/MSSQL/PostgreSQL, NoSQL/Firebase
JAVA, .NET, Oracle are a plus
Software and tools:-
Notepad++/Sublime/NotepadSoft, Navicat/SQLyog, Postman, Photoshop or Paint.NET, Google tools, Office suite
Web Servers:-
Apache, Ngnix, IIS
Operating systems:-
Windows XP/2003/7/10, Mac OS, Ubuntu/Debian/RedHat
CMS:- (the more the better)
Wordpress, Silverstripe, Joomla, similar
PHP Frameworks:- (the more the better)
Silverstripe, Zend, Yii, Laraval, CakePHP, CodeIgniter, Symfony
JavaScript Frameworks: Prototype, JQuery, Script.aculo.us
Technologies: CDN, Azure/AWS, SSL, SFTP, SOAP, REST, VPN, USSD
DUTIES
Development, maintenance, integration and support of web application products and customer solutions.
QUALIFICATION
Degree/Diploma in Computer Science, Engineering or Mathematics (NQF 7 or Higher) from a recognized university is preferable OR
Recognised software development certification
WORK EXPERIENCE
8 to 10 years of commercial coding experience in OOP PHP
2+ years retail business knowledge
TECHNICAL RESPONSIBILITIES
Vast knowledge on cloud technologies
Proficient in fundamentals of object-oriented design, data structures, algorithm design and complexity analysis.
Ability to design and build data stores with complex relationships (relational or NoSQL).
Understanding of MVC design patterns.
Experience with AJAX technology
Basic understanding of front-end technologies, such as JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3.
Ability to build/design distributed systems, back-end APIs, or micro-services.
Understanding accessibility and security compliance.
Strong knowledge of the common PHP or web server exploits and their solutions.
Understanding fundamental design principles behind a scalable application.
Integration of user-facing elements developed by front-end developers.
Build efficient, testable, and reusable PHP modules.
Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git
Familiarity with unit testing, performance, load, and end-to-end integration tests.
Work within an Agile DevOps environment
OTHER REQUIREMENTS
Consult and interact with customers
Deliver under pressure
Be honest and trustworthy
Self motivated
Customer service delivery orientated
Full-time starting salary: R480 000 per annum
Own transport essential.
Our head office is based on Sandton, Johannesburg
Please email CVs to cv@uthgroup.co.za or contact us on 011 807 5345
Do you have a friend who is an experienced developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals
