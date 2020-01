Senior Backend PHP Developer - Sandton, Johannsburg

We are an experienced IT business solutions company based locally and abroad. Established in 2009 we are a dynamic team of developers that provide custom and white labelled IT solutions to medium and large companies.We are looking for a senior PHP Developer responsible for managing back-end services. The primary focus will be the development of all server-side logic, definition and maintenance of our products and client solutions. You will also be responsible for building and/or integrating the front-end elements built and designed by your co-workers. Therefore, a basic understanding of front-end technologies is necessary as well.SKILL REQUIREMENTSLanguages:Experience in XHTML, CSS, XML, Javascript, PHP, MYSQL/MSSQL/PostgreSQL, NoSQL/FirebaseJAVA, .NET, Oracle are a plusSoftware and tools:-Notepad++/Sublime/NotepadSoft, Navicat/SQLyog, Postman, Photoshop or Paint.NET, Google tools, Office suiteWeb Servers:-Apache, Ngnix, IISOperating systems:-Windows XP/2003/7/10, Mac OS, Ubuntu/Debian/RedHatCMS:- (the more the better)Wordpress, Silverstripe, Joomla, similarPHP Frameworks:- (the more the better)Silverstripe, Zend, Yii, Laraval, CakePHP, CodeIgniter, SymfonyJavaScript Frameworks: Prototype, JQuery, Script.aculo.usTechnologies: CDN, Azure/AWS, SSL, SFTP, SOAP, REST, VPN, USSDDUTIESDevelopment, maintenance, integration and support of web application products and customer solutions.QUALIFICATIONDegree/Diploma in Computer Science, Engineering or Mathematics (NQF 7 or Higher) from a recognized university is preferable ORRecognised software development certificationWORK EXPERIENCE8 to 10 years of commercial coding experience in OOP PHP2+ years retail business knowledgeTECHNICAL RESPONSIBILITIESVast knowledge on cloud technologiesProficient in fundamentals of object-oriented design, data structures, algorithm design and complexity analysis.Ability to design and build data stores with complex relationships (relational or NoSQL).Understanding of MVC design patterns.Experience with AJAX technologyBasic understanding of front-end technologies, such as JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3.Ability to build/design distributed systems, back-end APIs, or micro-services.Understanding accessibility and security compliance.Strong knowledge of the common PHP or web server exploits and their solutions.Understanding fundamental design principles behind a scalable application.Integration of user-facing elements developed by front-end developers.Build efficient, testable, and reusable PHP modules.Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as GitFamiliarity with unit testing, performance, load, and end-to-end integration tests.Work within an Agile DevOps environmentOTHER REQUIREMENTSConsult and interact with customersDeliver under pressureBe honest and trustworthySelf motivatedCustomer service delivery orientatedFull-time starting salary: R480 000 per annumOwn transport essential.Our head office is based on Sandton, JohannesburgPlease email CVs to cv@uthgroup.co.za or contact us on 011 807 5345Do you have a friend who is an experienced developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals