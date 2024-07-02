Senior Data Engineer AHRI is always looking for talented and motivated staff to join our multidisciplinary team. We offer a highly diverse, professional and supportive environment with opportunities for development and growth. Description: This role is for a Senior Data Engineer to help build and maintain scalable...

This role is for a Senior Data Engineer to help build and maintain scalable data pipelines and related systems in a research focused environment. You will be responsible for designing, developing, testing, and deploying data solutions that meet the business requirements and align with the scientific goals. You will collaborate with research scientists, internal IT and other stakeholders to ensure data quality, reliability, accessibility, security and governance.• Design, develop, and maintain end-to-end technical aspects of all data pipelines required to support the research scientists and data managers• Support ETL processes including, data ingestion, transformation, validation, and integration processes using various tools and frameworks• Optimize data performance, scalability, and security• Provide technical guidance and support to data analysts and research scientists.• Design data integrations and data quality frameworks• Work and collaborate with the rest of the IT department to help develop the strategy for long term scientific Big Data platform architecture• Document and effectively communicate data engineering processes and solutions.• Make use of and help define the right cutting edge technology, processes and tools needed to drive technology within our science and research data management departments.1. 7+ years’ experience in a Data Engineering, High Performance Computing, Data Warehousing, Big Data Processing2. Strong experience with high performance computing environments including Unix, Docker, Kubernetes, Hadoop, Kafka, Nifi or Spark or Cloud-based big data processing environments like Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery and Azure Synapse Analytics3. At least 5 years’ advanced experience and very strong proficiency in UNIX, Linux, Windows4. Knowledge of various data related programming, scripting or data engineering tools such as Python, R, Julia, T-SQL, PowerShell, etc.Africa Health Research Institute (AHRI) is an independent, transdisciplinary scientific research institute based across two campuses in the province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) in South Africa.AHRI’s research combines population, basic and translational, social, and clinical sciences to understand and intervene in the health and well-being of South African communities.