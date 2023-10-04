Senior Data Support Engineer – Full time - work from home

Be the first point of contact for business users experiencing data production issues

Investigate and document issues, troubleshooting issues with custom code, business logic and system integration points

Work with business users and developers to identify the root-cause of issues through expert analysis and problem-solving

Perform debugging and ensure that issues are fully resolved

Write test queries; write back up scripts

Work with team members to review code and raise Change Requests

Prioritize and document issues/incidents

Communicate early and often to set business user expectations about analysis progress, the time to resolution and production updates

5+ years of strong hands-on support or development or QA experience in a data warehouse environment

Strong knowledge of T-SQL, Stored Procs and SSIS packages

Experience with Azure Data Factory would be beneficial

Robust SQL/data analysis or data mining experience with data warehousing, audit controls and ETL framework

Good Understanding of data warehouse and database concepts

Experience in analyzing & troubleshooting data Issues, bug fixes, and support cases/ticket handling skills

Excellent communication skills to work with the business users to help resolve issues

Knowledge of cloud-based data warehouse products

Good broadband at your home office to attend regular standups work remotely

Knowledge with Tagetik, MS Dynamics, Prima, VIPR Intrali a plus but not required

Based in Austin, TX, Project Balance is a consulting firm specializing in data warehousing and dashboard/data visualizations. Project Balance is growing and we are looking for a skilled and creative Senior Data Support Engineer that can work well with a distributed team.ASAPFull time contract - 8 hours/day (+-20 days annual leave plus public holidays and weekends off)Dollar or rand based (up to you), fixed monthly income based on annual package / 12 (irrespective of hours worked in a particular month): Remote (home office)As a Senior Data Support Engineer you will be responsible for investigating the root cause of data warehouse production issues, documenting the resolution, and either resolving the problem or working with developers to fix the problem. The candidate must enjoy querying and analyzing data to find data quality or coding issues. The candidate will work closely with business users to understand the root cause of the issue. As time permits, the candidate will participate in code optimization, code clean up and new development.