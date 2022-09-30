Be the first point of contact for business users experiencing data production issues

Investigate and document issues, troubleshooting issues with custom code, business logic and system integration points

Work with business users and developers to identify the root-cause of issues through expert analysis and problem-solving

Perform debugging and ensure that issues are fully resolved

Prioritize and document issues/incidents

Set business user expectations about the time to resolution and production updates

5+ years of strong hands-on support or development or QA experience in a data warehouse environment

Robust SQL/data analysis or data mining experience with data warehousing, audit controls and ETL framework

Good Understanding of data warehouse and database concepts

Experience in analyzing & troubleshooting data Issues, bug fixes, and support cases/ticket handling skills

Good communication skills to work with the business users to help resolve issues

Knowledge of cloud-based data warehouse products

Knowledge with Tagetik, MS Dynamics, Prima, VIPR Intrali a plus

ImmediateMonthly retainer can be USD or ZAR based.: Remote (home office)As a Senior Data Support Engineer you will be responsible for investigating the root cause of data warehouse production issues, document the resolution and either fixing the problem or working with developers to fix the problem. The candidate must enjoy querying and analyzing data to find data quality issues and/or business rule deficiencies.