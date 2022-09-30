Senior Data Support Engineer

Project_Balance
What You Will Be Doing
- Be the first point of contact for business users experiencing data production issues
- Investigate and document issues, troubleshooting issues with custom code, business logic and system integration points
- Work with business users and developers to identify the root-cause of issues through expert analysis and problem-solving
- Perform debugging and ensure that issues are fully resolved
- Prioritize and document issues/incidents
- Set business user expectations about the time to resolution and production updates
What You Need for this Position
- 5+ years of strong hands-on support or development or QA experience in a data warehouse environment
- Robust SQL/data analysis or data mining experience with data warehousing, audit controls and ETL framework
- Good Understanding of data warehouse and database concepts
- Experience in analyzing & troubleshooting data Issues, bug fixes, and support cases/ticket handling skills
- Good communication skills to work with the business users to help resolve issues
- Knowledge of cloud-based data warehouse products
- Knowledge with Tagetik, MS Dynamics, Prima, VIPR Intrali a plus
Please send your resume and hourly rate to: careers@projectbalance.com