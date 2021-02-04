Senior Developer | Contract | Fully Remote | £2 500-2 800

WhiteRaven
Recruitment Link
Company Rep
- Joined
- May 25, 2015
- Messages
- 442
Senior Developer | Contract | Fully Remote (JB537)
R50 - 57 500 per month or £2500 - 2800.00
Kontak Recruitment is currently recruiting for a Developer skilled in C#, .Net and data migration to join our UK client on a remote contract for a minimum of 12 months. This role will provide you with the opportunity to work with a global team who embrace a digital nomad lifestyle.
This position would require a confident developer with a minimum of five years experience, who will be able to onboard quickly and provide value to the current Data Migration project, taking on complex migration challenges, migrating data from multiple data sources.
Minimum Requirements:
R50 - 57 500 per month or £2500 - 2800.00
Kontak Recruitment is currently recruiting for a Developer skilled in C#, .Net and data migration to join our UK client on a remote contract for a minimum of 12 months. This role will provide you with the opportunity to work with a global team who embrace a digital nomad lifestyle.
This position would require a confident developer with a minimum of five years experience, who will be able to onboard quickly and provide value to the current Data Migration project, taking on complex migration challenges, migrating data from multiple data sources.
Minimum Requirements:
- Significant experience using current versions of C# and .net
- Demonstrable understanding of object-oriented design
- Knowledge of Entity Framework and Microsoft T-SQL
- Demonstrable understanding of test-driven design, especially unit testing in a .NET environment
- Performance analysis and solutions
- Familiarity with asynchronous programming
- Experience of NoSQL and Graph databases
- Experience in microservice or similar distributed architectures
- Knowledge of containerisation using Docker K8/Swarm
- Previous data migration experience
- Experience of Kafka or similar distributed log technologies
- Experience using JavaScript
- Development of REST based services
- Experience using Azure, especially using data factory, messaging and event technologies
- Solid understanding of current web technologies and trends
- Experience of writing automated tests for example in Postman
- Working within an Agile /Scrum Environment
- Familiarity with CI/CD tools
- Financial Services with pensions experience would be advantageous
- An interest in data science
- Availability for meetings with project teams and co-workers as and when needed during the working day.
- Migration from multiple data sources
- Migration planning, analysis, design and delivery
- Migration execution
- Mentoring Junior developer when required