Senior Developer | Contract | Fully Remote | £2 500-2 800

Significant experience using current versions of C# and .net

Demonstrable understanding of object-oriented design

Knowledge of Entity Framework and Microsoft T-SQL

Demonstrable understanding of test-driven design, especially unit testing in a .NET environment

Performance analysis and solutions

Familiarity with asynchronous programming

Experience of NoSQL and Graph databases

Experience in microservice or similar distributed architectures

Knowledge of containerisation using Docker K8/Swarm

Previous data migration experience

Experience of Kafka or similar distributed log technologies

Experience using JavaScript

Development of REST based services

Experience using Azure, especially using data factory, messaging and event technologies

Solid understanding of current web technologies and trends

Experience of writing automated tests for example in Postman

Working within an Agile /Scrum Environment

Familiarity with CI/CD tools

Financial Services with pensions experience would be advantageous

An interest in data science

Availability for meetings with project teams and co-workers as and when needed during the working day.

Migration from multiple data sources

Migration planning, analysis, design and delivery

Migration execution

Mentoring Junior developer when required

Senior Developer | Contract | Fully Remote (JB537)R50 - 57 500 per month or £2500 - 2800.00Kontak Recruitment is currently recruiting for a Developer skilled in C#, .Net and data migration to join our UK client on a remote contract for a minimum of 12 months. This role will provide you with the opportunity to work with a global team who embrace a digital nomad lifestyle.This position would require a confident developer with a minimum of five years experience, who will be able to onboard quickly and provide value to the current Data Migration project, taking on complex migration challenges, migrating data from multiple data sources.Minimum Requirements:Desired skills and experience:Duties: