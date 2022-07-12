Senior Full Stack Developer (JB2027)

Senior Full Stack Developer (JB2027)

Fully Remote

(4000 -6 000 €) R 60 000.00 to R100 000.00 per month

Duration: Permanent



Overview

German based Real Estate company is looking for a Senior Full Stack Developer to join their team in a fully remote capacity



Minimum Requirements:

Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role

Experience developing desktop and mobile applications

2 years of experience with front-end (React JS)

4 years of backend experience (PHP 7, Laravel)

Strong knowledge of databases MySQL, Redix (4 years)

Excellent communication and teamwork skills

Great attention to detail

Organizational skills

An analytical mind



Duties:

Work with the development team and manager to ideate software solutions.

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software, and understand the work of the existing app.

Suggest optimization ideas, making changes with minimal impact on the app and high-quality

code

Develop and manage databases and application

Write technical documentation

Please email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB2027 in the subject line

For full JD & to apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php
 
