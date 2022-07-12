Jamie Klopper
Senior Full Stack Developer (JB2027)
Fully Remote
(4000 -6 000 €) R 60 000.00 to R100 000.00 per month
Duration: Permanent
Overview
German based Real Estate company is looking for a Senior Full Stack Developer to join their team in a fully remote capacity
Minimum Requirements:
Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role
Experience developing desktop and mobile applications
2 years of experience with front-end (React JS)
4 years of backend experience (PHP 7, Laravel)
Strong knowledge of databases MySQL, Redix (4 years)
Excellent communication and teamwork skills
Great attention to detail
Organizational skills
An analytical mind
Duties:
Work with the development team and manager to ideate software solutions.
Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software, and understand the work of the existing app.
Suggest optimization ideas, making changes with minimal impact on the app and high-quality
code
Develop and manage databases and application
Write technical documentation
Please email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB2027 in the subject line
For full JD & to apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php
