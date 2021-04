Senior Full Stack Engineer | Sandton

Requirements:​

Tertiary degree in engineering, computer science, mathematics, physics or equivalent

5+ years’ experience in web development (of which at least 3 years of Node.js experience)

Strong computer science fundamentals, analytical skills and attention to detail

Self-motivation, independence and the ability to work autonomously

Experience working with relational databases

Desire to use technology to improve the financial health and growth of small businesses

Experience with TypeScript

A good understanding of AWS and serverless applications

Familiarity with Angular/React

Experience working with web APIs

Basic business acumen and an interest in financial services

Sandton, Johannesburg: Work from home flexible: R50 - 100 000 per month (Negotiable)

The Senior Full Stack Engineer will work on various core components of a financial platform such as CRM, payments, pricing and integrations with various third party finance API's.

This role is mainly backend focused but will include assisting with some frontend development and data science.