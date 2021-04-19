Senior Full Stack Engineer | Sandton

WhiteRaven
May 25, 2015
Senior Full Stack Engineer (JB693)
Location: Sandton, Johannesburg
Remote: Work from home flexible
Salary: R50 - 100 000 per month (Negotiable)
Education Level: Tertiary Degree (Engineering, Comp-Sci, Math, Physics or Equivalent)
The Senior Full Stack Engineer will work on various core components of a financial platform such as CRM, payments, pricing and integrations with various third party finance API's.
This role is mainly backend focused but will include assisting with some frontend development and data science.
Tech stack is Node.js + Postgres + Angular and runs on AWS
Requirements:
- Tertiary degree in engineering, computer science, mathematics, physics or equivalent
- 5+ years’ experience in web development (of which at least 3 years of Node.js experience)
- Strong computer science fundamentals, analytical skills and attention to detail
- Self-motivation, independence and the ability to work autonomously
- Experience working with relational databases
- Desire to use technology to improve the financial health and growth of small businesses
- Experience with TypeScript
- A good understanding of AWS and serverless applications
- Familiarity with Angular/React
- Experience working with web APIs
- Basic business acumen and an interest in financial services