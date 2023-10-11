Senior Fullstack Developer

tamebadger
EtherFi: Pioneering Decentralized Ethereum Staking.
Position: Full Stack Developer
Location: Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (We cover relocation)
Role:
As our Full Stack Developer, you’ll improve, architect, develop, and test UI/UX design(s), Solidity and smart contract code, AWS cloud infrastructure code, and general backend services.
Responsibilities:
- Front-End Development: Design and implement simple, clean User Interfaces and Experiences (react, next.js, typescript, node.js, chakra, figma …).
- Back-End Development: Architect, test, and build robust backend services (APIs, relational databases, graphql, redis, server-side scripting, …)
- AWS Infrastructure: Implement, develop, maintain AWS infrastructure ( comfort and familiarity with CDK, Terraform, Lambda, ECS, EventBridge, EC2, EB, …).
- Collaboration: We value TEAM. Partner with other engineers: troubleshooting, optimizing, improving, and elevating our systems and users’ experiences.
Bonuses (not requirements but helpful!):
- Smart Contract Development: Develop, validate, test, and deploy using Solidity and associated tools (eg. Hardhat and Foundry).
- Backend Blockchain: Engage with Ethereum, web3.js, and ethers.js for robust backend functionality (useDapp, etherscan, beaconcha.in, …).
Qualifications:
- Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
- 5+ years in software development with a focus on:
- UI/UX development and design.
- Back end services.
- AWS infrastructure.
- Solidity and smart contract deployment.
- A commitment to being on-site in Grand Cayman 3 days a week.
- We are a true startup (seed round raised in early 2023). You’ll be leaned on heavily to get things done. We expect this engineer to also lean heavily on the rest of the team, to “raise the bar” at a world class engineering organization.
Compensation:
- We pay market salaries and offer exceptional equity positions to the right candidates.
- Move to Cayman Islands to work in the office here, no more loadshedding!
Drop your info in https://ether.fi/jobs/ and mention you were from myBB! Or send a mail to careers@ether.fi with your CV!