Senior Infrastructure Engineer

Ryan Innes

Ryan Innes

Senior Member
Joined
Nov 30, 2011
Messages
665
Hi All,

I'm assisting a colleague with the above role, its a fully remote role for an international client, I'm not going to bore you with copy and pasting the full job spec.

High level overview of responsibilities:

  • Systems Administration
  • Information Security Administration
  • Storage Administration
  • Documentation/User Guides
  • Service Level Agreements (SLA)
  • Policies, Procedures, and Standards
  • Backup and Disaster Recovery
  • Production Support
  • Maintenance
  • Infrastructure Testing

Salary R75k pm - if you're interested pop me a DM or email me ryan@pureplacements.co.za to discuss further.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top