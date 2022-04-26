Senior Infrastructure Engineer

Ryan Innes
Senior Member
- Joined
- Nov 30, 2011
- Messages
- 665
Hi All,
I'm assisting a colleague with the above role, its a fully remote role for an international client, I'm not going to bore you with copy and pasting the full job spec.
High level overview of responsibilities:
Salary R75k pm - if you're interested pop me a DM or email me ryan@pureplacements.co.za to discuss further.
I'm assisting a colleague with the above role, its a fully remote role for an international client, I'm not going to bore you with copy and pasting the full job spec.
High level overview of responsibilities:
- Systems Administration
- Information Security Administration
- Storage Administration
- Documentation/User Guides
- Service Level Agreements (SLA)
- Policies, Procedures, and Standards
- Backup and Disaster Recovery
- Production Support
- Maintenance
- Infrastructure Testing
Salary R75k pm - if you're interested pop me a DM or email me ryan@pureplacements.co.za to discuss further.