Senior Natural/ADABAS Developer. JHB based. Rneg.

ChantalMichelle
Well-Known Member
Company Rep
- Joined
- Jun 2, 2016
- Messages
- 323
Senior Natural/ADABAS Developer.
Rneg. JHB based. Degree / Diploma. Min 5 - 10 years exp in similar role.
Responsibilities: - To provide Natural programming services in support of existing applications and projects for the Business Systems and Technology Department.
Our client supports their staff in their career growth, and encourage them to achieve a strong sense of career fulfillment.
Work on various client projects and gain a wide range of experience.
Mentorship and coaching programme to support your personal and career goals.
Recognition and Rewards programme awards employees whose behaviour supports the company’s vision, mission, values and initiatives.
Study leave is available so you can focus on your studies and write examinations.
E-mail CV: - chantalmolivier@outlook.com
Rneg. JHB based. Degree / Diploma. Min 5 - 10 years exp in similar role.
Responsibilities: - To provide Natural programming services in support of existing applications and projects for the Business Systems and Technology Department.
Our client supports their staff in their career growth, and encourage them to achieve a strong sense of career fulfillment.
Work on various client projects and gain a wide range of experience.
Mentorship and coaching programme to support your personal and career goals.
Recognition and Rewards programme awards employees whose behaviour supports the company’s vision, mission, values and initiatives.
Study leave is available so you can focus on your studies and write examinations.
E-mail CV: - chantalmolivier@outlook.com