Senior Security Systems Engineer - (CCTV, Paxton, Pyronix, Texecom, Galaxy) - Windsor UK based

Senior Security Systems Engineer - (CCTV, Paxton, Pyronix, Texecom, Galaxy)
Squire Solutions Recruitment (Pty) Ltd— Windsor
Salary £30 - 32K plus overtime and standby allowance.
We are a market-leading electronic security and fire systems specialist, seeking an experienced Engineer to join our established team.
Due to growth we are looking for an engineer who definitely has solid experience with the Paxton range of access control products and who is also conversant with either Pyronix, Texecom or Galaxy intruder alarm panels.
The position is for an installation and service engineer for electronic security systems and fire detection and alarm systems.
We are NSI Systems Silver accredited, extremely professional yet with a personable atmosphere. We offer a market-related salary package as well as excellent ongoing training and certification. We really invest a lot in our people and consider our teams our biggest asset!
Specific services include:
Security Systems [Intruder Alarm, Access Control, CCTV, Audio & Video Door Entry and Integrated Systems],
Fire [Fire Alarm Systems, Portable Fire Fighting Equipment],
Home Security Systems.
The role will mainly incorporate installation work but will also include aspects of fault finding, repair and troubleshooting on various sites and systems across the region. In return we are offering an excellent salary and remuneration package, as well as further career development options for committed and ambitious candidates [£neg salary depending on experience, plus company Van, Phone, Laptop, 20 days holiday plus bank holidays, Pension, Call out Allowance, Travel time, Overtime, Job security, Payslips, Employment contract, Ongoing training & certification.]
Job Type: Full-time
Salary: £32,000.00 /month
E-mail CV: - chantalmolivier@outlook.com
