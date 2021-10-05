Senior Systems Analyst | 12 Month Contract | Remote

Systems Analyst (JB1201)
Location: Fully remote position for South African candidates, living in South Africa
Salary: R100 - 120 000 per month
Duration: 12 Month Contract

Investment Management Company with a strong focus on collaboration and delivering results through innovation and customer relations is growing their team and looking for an experienced, professional Systems Analyst to join them remotely for a 12-month contract.

Ideally, applicants should be qualified with a Computer Science Degree or Diploma with additional technical qualifications in systems design, OO A&D methodology, SO methodology and 5 - 8 years experience in Systems Analysis.

You should have a thorough understanding of data management frameworks, object-orientation, UML, service design, MS SQL and have experience using service integration testing tools such as SoapUI, Postman, etc. as well as:

  • Understanding of the SDLC Methodology
  • Relevant programming languages
  • Problem Analysis and Problem Solving Techniques
  • Impact Analysis Techniques
  • Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards
  • Understanding of Project Management Principles
  • High-level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology
  • Understanding of BPMN or similar business process language would be advantageous
Previous experience should include documenting technical and system processes, exposure to Information Governance, Business Intelligence, Enterprise Data programs and working with cross-business data domains with exposure to the asset management industry.

Responsibilities

  • Technical design of applications based on business processes and requirements documentation, aligned with architectural guidelines.
  • Logical system design (independent of technology) and create Use Case Realisation Documentation and a Logical Data Model
  • Create System Integration Specifications
  • Design and document web services
  • Analyse existing landscape for services that can be reused
  • Identify and analyse Non-Functional Requirements and include them in technical documentation.
  • Provide input to Functional specifications as required
  • Provide input into Quality Management Plan
  • Assist with quality reviews
  • Provide input to software development plans
  • Provide input to the scoping and estimation process.
Please visit www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php to apply or email recruit@itkontak.co.za with JB1201 in the subject line
 
