Senior Systems Analyst | 12 Month Contract | Remote

Systems Analyst (JB1201)
Location: Fully remote position for South African candidates, living in South Africa
Salary: R100 - 120 000 per month
Duration: 12 Month Contract
Investment Management Company with a strong focus on collaboration and delivering results through innovation and customer relations is growing their team and looking for an experienced, professional Systems Analyst to join them remotely for a 12-month contract.
Ideally, applicants should be qualified with a Computer Science Degree or Diploma with additional technical qualifications in systems design, OO A&D methodology, SO methodology and 5 - 8 years experience in Systems Analysis.
You should have a thorough understanding of data management frameworks, object-orientation, UML, service design, MS SQL and have experience using service integration testing tools such as SoapUI, Postman, etc. as well as:
Responsibilities
- Understanding of the SDLC Methodology
- Relevant programming languages
- Problem Analysis and Problem Solving Techniques
- Impact Analysis Techniques
- Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards
- Understanding of Project Management Principles
- High-level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology
- Understanding of BPMN or similar business process language would be advantageous
Responsibilities
- Technical design of applications based on business processes and requirements documentation, aligned with architectural guidelines.
- Logical system design (independent of technology) and create Use Case Realisation Documentation and a Logical Data Model
- Create System Integration Specifications
- Design and document web services
- Analyse existing landscape for services that can be reused
- Identify and analyse Non-Functional Requirements and include them in technical documentation.
- Provide input to Functional specifications as required
- Provide input into Quality Management Plan
- Assist with quality reviews
- Provide input to software development plans
- Provide input to the scoping and estimation process.