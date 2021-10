Senior Systems Analyst | 12 Month Contract | Remote

Understanding of the SDLC Methodology

Relevant programming languages

Problem Analysis and Problem Solving Techniques

Impact Analysis Techniques

Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards

Understanding of Project Management Principles

High-level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology

Understanding of BPMN or similar business process language would be advantageous

Technical design of applications based on business processes and requirements documentation, aligned with architectural guidelines.

Logical system design (independent of technology) and create Use Case Realisation Documentation and a Logical Data Model

Create System Integration Specifications

Design and document web services

Analyse existing landscape for services that can be reused

Identify and analyse Non-Functional Requirements and include them in technical documentation.

Provide input to Functional specifications as required

Provide input into Quality Management Plan

Assist with quality reviews

Provide input to software development plans

Provide input to the scoping and estimation process.

: Fully remote position for South African candidates, living in South Africa: R100 - 120 000 per month: 12 Month ContractInvestment Management Company with a strong focus on collaboration and delivering results through innovation and customer relations is growing their team and looking for an experienced, professional Systems Analyst to join them remotely for a 12-month contract.Ideally, applicants should be qualified with a Computer Science Degree or Diploma with additional technical qualifications in systems design, OO A&D methodology, SO methodology and 5 - 8 years experience in Systems Analysis.You should have a thorough understanding of data management frameworks, object-orientation, UML, service design, MS SQL and have experience using service integration testing tools such as SoapUI, Postman, etc. as well as:Previous experience should include documenting technical and system processes, exposure to Information Governance, Business Intelligence, Enterprise Data programs and working with cross-business data domains with exposure to the asset management industry.Please visit www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php to apply or email recruit@itkontak.co.za with