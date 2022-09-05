Senior Web Developer seeking employment

May 25, 2015
560
Jacob Kruger may be better known for his ride around red star to raise funds for the SA Guide Dogs Association (https://www.zabikers.co.za/2018/07/16/blind-man-rides-motorcycle-around-racetrack/) but what many people don't know is that although Jacob is 100% blind, he is a skilled developer with extensive experience as a Web Developer.

Having recently completed a contract, where he was employed as a Senior Web Applications Developer, he is now actively seeking new employment. If you are currently looking for a remote/hybrid resource, Jacob would be a great addition to your team, he is fully set up with the technology required to enable him to efficiently manage all his duties and is highly skilled in Python and PHP.

Jacobs CV is available via https://docs.google.com/document/d/1-AyXxjk_5InQtdcXDN7iQdf57HslmN1h/edit
 
Oct 18, 2010
11,524
Each time I have an urge to get a motorbike I hear about a horror story. Husband of a relative, was an IT salesman died on the highway. Another IT guy at work 10 years ago spent months in hospital and was never the same again.
 
