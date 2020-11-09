Server Administrator (VCP certified)

Backoffice Staffing
- Nov 9, 2020
- 2
A progressive company – situated in Bellville - seeks to appoint a Server Administrator. Some of your responsibilities will include :> * Design, install and support VMware * Ensure optimal efficiency of VMware systems * Manage and ensure efficient load balancing of VMware systems * Establish and sure high availability of systems * Deploy Hardware * Manage support calls for the supported environment * Provide Linux system support.
Please only apply should you meet the following criteria : >>
- VCP certification essential.
- MCSE 2008 or 2012 certification.
- Linux certification.
- HP hardware knowledge.
- Server hardware experience.
- Understanding of networking and SAN in a server environment.
- Good problem solving and communication skills, analytical skills & attention to detail
- 3-6 years’ Server administrator experience