Server Administrator (VCP certified)

B

Backoffice Staffing

New Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2020
Messages
2
A progressive company – situated in Bellville - seeks to appoint a Server Administrator. Some of your responsibilities will include :> * Design, install and support VMware * Ensure optimal efficiency of VMware systems * Manage and ensure efficient load balancing of VMware systems * Establish and sure high availability of systems * Deploy Hardware * Manage support calls for the supported environment * Provide Linux system support.

Please only apply should you meet the following criteria : >>

  • VCP certification essential.
  • MCSE 2008 or 2012 certification.
  • Linux certification.
  • HP hardware knowledge.
  • Server hardware experience.
  • Understanding of networking and SAN in a server environment.
  • Good problem solving and communication skills, analytical skills & attention to detail
  • 3-6 years’ Server administrator experience
Please email your CV (word format) and color photo to jobs@bois.co.za.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top