Skilled senior software developer looking for reduced hours

I have 5 years of C# (.NET Framework and .NET Core) and Javascript experience, and 2 years of React and Angular experience. Additionally I have experience leading teams, mentoring juniors and conducting interviews.



My strengths are driving code quality, reducing support burden by finding UI improvements, and automating repeated processes to push down support and development costs. I am also capable of architecting maintainable solutions to complex technical problems (e.g. designing an efficient database structure for persisting and looking up data representing a tree structure)



I need to downshift to something with reduced hours. 32 hours per week or less.



I am Johannesburg based, but have also successfully worked remotely in a contract position.