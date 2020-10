Software Developer (Full Stack .net) - Vacancy Available

Proficient in Net (C#) programming.

Proficient in W3C standards

Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and JavaScript (TypeScript). AngularJS, React, Node.JS or other JavaScript frameworks.

Proficient in various SQL and NoSQL based Databased Management Systems.

Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).

Proficient in Object Orientated design and programming.

Proficient in Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate, Entity Framework)

Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages Node.JS/.Net (C#)

Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts

Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them into Frontend products.

Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles

Minimum NQF 7 - BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent

Certification in Relevant programming will be advantageous

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development

3-5 years’ Project Management experience advantageous

Our well known client based in East London is seeking to employ a Software Developer (Full Stack .net) to join their team.TechnicalPlease apply via our Website www.staffsols.co.za