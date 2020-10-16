Software Developer (Full Stack .net) - Vacancy Available

Bridgette SS
Our well known client based in East London is seeking to employ a Software Developer (Full Stack .net) to join their team.
The Job Requirements
Technical
- Proficient in Net (C#) programming.
- Proficient in W3C standards
- Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and JavaScript (TypeScript). AngularJS, React, Node.JS or other JavaScript frameworks.
- Proficient in various SQL and NoSQL based Databased Management Systems.
- Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).
- Proficient in Object Orientated design and programming.
- Proficient in Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate, Entity Framework)
- Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages Node.JS/.Net (C#)
- Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts
- Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them into Frontend products.
- Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles
- Minimum NQF 7 - BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent
- Certification in Relevant programming will be advantageous
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development
- 3-5 years’ Project Management experience advantageous
Please apply via our Website www.staffsols.co.za
