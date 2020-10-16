Software Developer (Full Stack .net) - Vacancy Available

Our well known client based in East London is seeking to employ a Software Developer (Full Stack .net) to join their team.

The Job Requirements

Technical

  • Proficient in Net (C#) programming.
  • Proficient in W3C standards
  • Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and JavaScript (TypeScript). AngularJS, React, Node.JS or other JavaScript frameworks.
  • Proficient in various SQL and NoSQL based Databased Management Systems.
  • Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).
  • Proficient in Object Orientated design and programming.
  • Proficient in Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate, Entity Framework)
  • Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages Node.JS/.Net (C#)
  • Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts
  • Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them into Frontend products.
  • Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles
Qualification and Experience

  • Minimum NQF 7 - BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent
  • Certification in Relevant programming will be advantageous
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development
  • 3-5 years’ Project Management experience advantageous

Please apply via our Website www.staffsols.co.za
 
