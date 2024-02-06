Software Developer position open

veronica@Pzero
Title: Software developer - Junior to intermediate
Position: REMOTE - Pref based in JHB but not necessary.
Competent in: PHP, Laravel, Vue, MySQL, (Linux & asterisk hugely advantageous.)
Well established company based in JHB looking for a software developer to join our team in a small but fast-growing software development company.
Candidate must be familiar with PHP, Laravel and Vue, as well as MySQL. Linux and Asterisk will be hugely advantageous.
Salary can be discussed based on experience and will be market related.
Please send CV to Careers@pzero.co.za
