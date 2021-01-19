Software Development Engineer - Amazon Web Services (AWS)

software_dev_manager
I'm a Software Development Manager at Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Cape Town. (Long time forum member, but aiming to keep my work profile separate from my personal profile).
My team is in EC2 and I'm looking for engineers who'd be interested in joining the team. My services handle a significant load of Internet traffic generated by internal and external customers that build their platforms on EC2. We mainly code in Java, but also use Kotlin, Python, Ruby as well as various Native AWS services and Amazon-internal tools. We're interested in good software developers, regardless of their language of choice. Due to COVID-19, we're mostly working from home at the moment and have good support for this. Should you need to relocate to Cape Town, we'd also take care of your relocation.
I'm looking for multiple engineers and have openings for intermediate and senior engineers. If you're interested, please send me a private message. You may also apply at https://www.amazon.jobs/en/jobs/1301068/software-development-engineer-ec2-api-border
