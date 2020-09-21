Software Development Engineer (ASP.NET) at Capitec Bank

Responsible for the writing and coding of individual programs for Capitec Bank Front-End applications according to specifications.

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Software Development

Must have detailed knowledge of: IT systems development processes (SDLC) Agile Software delivery practices Application development Testing practices Frontend Frameworks



Knowledge of: UML Systems analysis and design Banking systems environment



Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Contactable via own mobile phone

A valid driver's license and own vehicle is preferred

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec Bank is a South African commercial bank. As of February 2017 the bank was the third largest in South Africa with 120,000 customer opening new accounts per month. To simplify banking, we’ve developed an all-inclusive banking solution. Global One is the one solution that enables you to transact, save and access credit in realtime. We also believe in harnessing the power of technology to make each interaction easier and simpler. We do everything we can to ensure that our clients have access to transparent and affordable banking services. When you bank with us, there are no hidden costs. We’re committed to making sure that you have a clear understanding of exactly what you're paying for. Why shouldn’t you have access to your cash when and where you want it? Whether you prefer Remote Banking, ATM transacting, drawing cash from tills at your local supermarket or coming into one of our branches, the way you access you cash is entirely up to you.We are recruiting to fill the following position:Stellenbosch, Western Cape, ZA