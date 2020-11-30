Software Development Engineer in Test (SDET) | Fully Remote | Contract | R35 - 40 000 (JB394)

WhiteRaven
Recruitment Link
Company Rep
- Joined
- May 25, 2015
- Messages
- 404
This UK & EU based company has embraced remote work year's ago and currently has staff globally who work within their Projects, Sprint Teams and Fully Managed Services. With core values set in providing a supportive, learning environment where individuals are accountable in a goal-orientated team. The company is made up of genuinely nice people, who strive to not only make their company a great place to work but also give back to the community.
As a Software Development Engineer in Test (SDET) you will be responsible for designing and implementing automated tests that ensure the quality and functionality of products. The role will require working from home on a daily basis and becoming part of the Development team.
Required skills and experience:
Experience and understanding of Agile development methodologies.
Responsibilities:
Please apply via https://kontak.simplify.hr/vacancy/dbmxsn or email your CV to dbmxsn@apply.simplify.hr
As a Software Development Engineer in Test (SDET) you will be responsible for designing and implementing automated tests that ensure the quality and functionality of products. The role will require working from home on a daily basis and becoming part of the Development team.
Required skills and experience:
- 3 year's software development and/or test automation experience
- 1 year's experience with test automation in .NET framework
- Excellent Typescript knowledge
- Excellent English communication skills as Management and Clients are English speaking
- Excellent problem-solving abilities
- Strong analytical mind-set.
- Ability to write high-quality automated tests based on requirements.
- Pay attention to the quality requirements and assert them.
- Ability to write good test cases without gaps for any complicated functionality without supervision and review.
- Pro-active and ‘can-do’ attitude.
Experience and understanding of Agile development methodologies.
- Knowledge of testing lifecycle + ISTQB certification preferred
- Experience with project management tools such as JIRA.
- Experience in BDD methodology with tools like Jbehave, Specflow, Cucumber.
- Experience in UI Testing with Selenium.
- Experience in API Testing with tools such as Postman, RestAssured.Net.
- Experience with Unit Testing Frameworks like NUnit.
- Experience in Performance Testing with tools like JMeter.
Responsibilities:
- Availability for meetings with project teams and co-workers as and when needed during the working day.
- Designing and running automated tests.
- Manual functional testing (when needed).
- Requirements review.
- Test artifact creation and management
- Defect tracking.
- Providing test effort estimations.
Please apply via https://kontak.simplify.hr/vacancy/dbmxsn or email your CV to dbmxsn@apply.simplify.hr