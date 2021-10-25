SOFTWARE SALES ASSOCIATE AT APPENATE

ABOUT THE POSITION​

A Bachelor's Degree would be an advantage

SaaS sales or IT solutions experience

Ability to drive sales outcomes without close supervision

Technical aptitude for SaaS products

Experience using CRM software to manage deals

Drive, persistence and attention to detail

Ability to find answers unassisted and to learn rapidly

Excellent English - spoken and written. You'll be in contact with prospects from around the world, so this is critical.

Vetting and initial outreach phone calls to new trial signups

Maintaining touch and nurturing relationships with prospects and customers throughout the sales lifecycle

Collaborating with our Success team for best outcomes on deals

Qualifying and closing deals

Updating of the sales pipeline within our CRM

Research and input on sales/marketing campaigns

Occasionally contributing content for web and marketing use

Software Support

Sales

Writing

Information Technology

CRM

SaaS

Fluent in English

Business Process Re-Engineering

BPM

1 to 2 years

Degree

Be part of a lean, agile and exciting team that is globally focused and working with cutting-edge mobile and cloud technologies.Being a small company, we expect all team members to learn fast and play at a high level.To join us, you need to be self-starting, disciplined and able to communicate well.Our preference is to find someone in Durban, but we're open to applications from anywhere in South Africa.We connect and communicate via online tools, so you'll be in regular contact with the whole team. You'll also be provided with whatever equipment you need to be productive.This role offers an opportunity for you to learn and grow as the company expands, and you'll be working with smart, driven people that are building world-beating software.Our platform is used by customers ranging from SMEs to the IT channel (software vendors, solution providers, system integrators, enterprise IT departments).Ideally, we're looking for someone with a sales background within the IT channel as well as experience working with the kinds of companies above. If you have significant experience in a technically oriented lead sales support role and are keen to make the move to sales, then you may also be suitable.Key Requirements:Daily duties will include:Appenate is a Brisbane-based SaaS company building a leading business applications platform, aimed at the IT channel and enterprise.Our growing customer base spans over 40 countries, which we support via an integrated team anchored out of Australia, South Africa and Latin America to improve time zone coverage for our users.We've embraced the concept of a distributed company, with all team members working either from home (or the beach, mountains, cafe, whatever).Twice a year - when pandemics aren't raging! - we fly everyone to an interesting place for a week so that we can work together and hang out face to face.Send your cv to: jobs[at]appenate.com