Solar Support Officer

Salary: Negotiable based on qualifications and experience
Objective: Ensure our customers continue have an unbeatable experience from initial contact, sale, installation, handover and to long-term support.
1. Driver’s license, experience with technology and customer support.
2. Experience with Victron or other solar inverter and Lithium battery brands ideal.
3. Ideally have some interest or experience in AC & DC electrical and or solar power or electronics.
4. Be very capable and comfortable with IT hardware, software, remote support, communications interfaces, mobile communications and networks.
5. Familiarity with networking hardware is a bonus including working with it eg. Crimping cables.
6. Be willing to get into the field from time to time to assist with troubleshooting, equipment swap outs or technical assessments.
7. Be able to work under pressure from time to time and think clearly and work through troubleshooting processes.
8. Familiarity with industrial communications like CAN, RS485, RS232 is a bonus.
9. Most important is a strong desire to learn about solar technology and provide effective support to our clients and installers in the field.
Apply at https://forms.gle/dEXD6bQJwmQhxQCr7
