System Security Engineer

Our client is looking for a mid-level security engineer - Boksburg region
The resource will work within the security team possibly at the Boksburg office or remotely from home and will be reporting directly to the owner.
The client is negotiable on experience and is happy to grow the resource inhouse.
The client hasn't specified a salary and is happy to negotiate based on skills and experience.
To discuss further please pop me an email ryan@ellahi.co.za
- 5 years’ experience in networking design, administration and support.
- 3 years’ experience working with Palo Alto (Setup, administration) required, no qualifications required.
- Any qualifications in Cyber Security including NGFW, Ethical Hacking will be a plus, but is not required.
- Any experience in administration and monitoring of SIEM would be a plus but not required,
- Any experience in Threat Hunting would be a plus but not required,
- Any experience in management and administration of EDR services would be a plus but not required,
