Systems Administrator / Programmer - Stellenbosch University

Stellenbosch University
Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences - Tygerberg Campus
Department of Biomedical Sciences
Division of Molecular Biology and Human Genetics
Systems Administrator / Programmer
(Job Level 11)
(Two-year contract, with potential for renewal)
(Ref. TGB02/072/0321)
____________________________________
Duties
To assist with maintenance and development of in-house software systems in the Molecular Biology and Human Genetics Division.
- Becoming facile with the in-house code base and programming desired changes in functionality to programs (such as IPACS, the clinical study & specimen management system).
- Administration & maintenance of Linux servers
- Administration & maintenance of a REDCap instance
- Maintaining open-source software packages on Linux servers
- Helping staff and students with Python expertise
Job Requirements
- A bachelor’s degree with preference given to those in computer science or engineering where the degree is relevant to computer programming;
- Programming
- PHP
- Python
- Databasing using SQL
- Linux systems administration, elementary
- System installation & configuration
- Installation of software
- Configuration of software
- Maintenance of software packages
- Competence in Bash command line programming;
Recommendation
- Apache web server configuration and management.
- Knowledge of MySQL or MariaDB.
- Experience with MySQL or MariaDB.
- Competence using source code control systems, preference given to experience with ‘git’.
- Comprehension of syntax differences between Python 2 and Python 3.
Contact personrof Gian van der Spuy (gvds@sun.ac.za)
Start date: 1 May 2021 or as soon as possible