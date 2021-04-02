Systems Administrator / Programmer - Stellenbosch University

Job Title/: Senior Technical Officer (Systems Administrator / Programmer)

Stellenbosch University
Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences - Tygerberg Campus
Department of Biomedical Sciences
Division of Molecular Biology and Human Genetics

Systems Administrator / Programmer
(Job Level 11)

(Two-year contract, with potential for renewal)

(Ref. TGB02/072/0321)
Duties

To assist with maintenance and development of in-house software systems in the Molecular Biology and Human Genetics Division.
  • Becoming facile with the in-house code base and programming desired changes in functionality to programs (such as IPACS, the clinical study & specimen management system).
  • Administration & maintenance of Linux servers
  • Administration & maintenance of a REDCap instance
  • Maintaining open-source software packages on Linux servers
  • Helping staff and students with Python expertise
Job Requirements
  • A bachelor’s degree with preference given to those in computer science or engineering where the degree is relevant to computer programming;
  • Programming
    • PHP
    • Python
  • Databasing using SQL
  • Linux systems administration, elementary
    • System installation & configuration
    • Installation of software
    • Configuration of software
    • Maintenance of software packages
  • Competence in Bash command line programming;
Recommendation
  • Apache web server configuration and management.
  • Knowledge of MySQL or MariaDB.
  • Experience with MySQL or MariaDB.
  • Competence using source code control systems, preference given to experience with ‘git’.
  • Comprehension of syntax differences between Python 2 and Python 3.
Contact person:prof Gian van der Spuy (gvds@sun.ac.za)

Start date: 1 May 2021 or as soon as possible
 
Sysadmin and development are normally two different functions, unless you are looking for a devops specific candidate.
 
