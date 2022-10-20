Luke_Sentian
Sentian
We're a data centric, technology driven IoT startup, using sensors, cameras, integrated alarm systems and more to empower people to have safer spaces.
Using video verification, image detection, home automation, alarm integration, we give our customers a simple interface to interact with their own devices and data.
Position Summary
As a Technical Support Engineer at Sentian, you will have a massive opportunity to improve engineering processes as we scale, you'll be at the front line of conversations with customers and letting us know how we can improve our product. You'll collaborate with our management team, developers and engineers to ensure that our customers have the best support for their product.
This is an opportunity to really break into tech, we expect you to know the basics of how to navigate using a terminal, some basic networking principals and some Linux experience would be advantageous. Any experience with Linux based single board computers like Raspberry Pi's or Odroid is a huge plus. You'd be working with an exceptional technical team and will have a large opportunity to advance within the company if you're driven and good at what you do.
Salary
R15 000 => R20 000 depending on previous experience
Working Hours
Based in Westlake, Cape Town
9-5, Monday to Friday. Work from home one day a week once training is finished.
What to expect
- Getting on calls with customers and assisting them with solving their technical challenges
- Checking logs on embedded Linux IOT devices to determine the root cause of issues
- Checking on the status of IP configs, router settings and other networking aspects to determine issues
- Working with the dev team to understand the product and various gotchas that may happen for customers
- Great communication skills and friendly
- Previous experience in IT and networking
- Curious and interested in problem solving
- Not afraid of the terminal
Email your CV and some information about yourself to luke@sentian.co.za
