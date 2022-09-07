Technical Support & Sales Agent SUP922

Krypton Web - AQP
We are looking for a technically skilled (IT) candidate with all-round problem-solving abilities for the position of Technical Support & Sales Agent. The duties of the Agent include troubleshooting and problem solving IT related issues, as well as answering any sales related questions our customers may have.
The Agent is expected to display good interpersonal skills as he/she will interact with customers and colleagues from various departments and executive levels. He/she will be required to comprehend, diagnose and resolve technical tasks independently; and assess the internet connectivity needs of our customers. The Agent will also be required to setup, maintain and/or diagnose any incoming/outgoing hardware.
Job Description:
Office bound Agent accepting and responding to inbound calls, email tickets and chat messages. The candidate will be working in an IT and ISP environment supporting end users and businesses. The candidate will join our technical team comprising of Network Technicians, a Network Administrator and a Network Engineer.
The candidate must have a reliable internet connection at home with a Desktop/Laptop for after hour support.
The position is based in Epping, Cape Town
Roles & Responsibilities:
- Provide Telephonic and/or Remote support to end users and businesses
- Troubleshoot Internet related connectivity issues as reported by our customers
- Provide sales info to customers as required
- Process incoming sales orders
- Configuring customer equipment for the installation teams
- Testing and booking-in of faulty equipment (routers, switches, beams etc) to suppliers
- Scheduling and assigning equipment and services to installations on our CRM system
- Assembling and repairing computer hardware (Laptops and Desktops etc)
- Maintaining existing software and hardware with any upgrades any that have become obsolete
- Monitoring computer networks and systems to identify how performance can be improved
- Work together with other IT & Sales support personnel in maintaining the efficiency of tasks
- Conduct backup operations
- Creating/Updating of technical documentation
- Compiling reports on technical systems
Personality:
- Meticulous
- Well articulated
- Self driven and shows initiative
- Ability to handle stress and work without supervision
- Have great problem-solving skills
- Honest
- Be able to think out of the box
Working Hours:
- Monday to Friday 7:30am to 4:30pm, or 8am to 5pm (4 of 5 weekdays) and;
- One weekday “after-hours” support shift on the “off weekday” from 5pm to 10pm. (Remote support via our chat system) and;
- One 5-hour remote support shift per weekend
- One 5-hour remote support shift every second public holiday (Paid Public Holiday Rates)
Qualifications:
- A+ and N+
- Basic Networking Diploma or similar
Experience:
- A background in an ISP support environment (advantageous)
- 2 Years in an IT Support Environment resolving issues with Windows PCs and Server
- A good understanding of Networking and Internet Protocols
- Experience with Windows 7, windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2008, 2012 and 2016
- Experience with Active Directory
- Experience with Cloud based Email systems eg Office 365 Setup, Google Workspace
- Experience with Remote Desktop Technologies (RDP, Anydesk, Teamviewer, VPN etc)
- Basic knowledge of Using Microsoft Office (this includes, Outlook, Word, Excel)
- MikroTik knowledge would be advantageous
Remuneration:
- R9,000 – R12,000 CTC depending on Capability and Experience
Email your CV’s to: recruit@kryptonweb.co.za
Kindly include the reference SUP922 in the subject field
Applications closing date: 30th September 2022
