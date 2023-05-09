Tower Technician (Permanent)

koeksGHT
Our telecommunications company is seeking a skilled and reliable Tower Technician to join our dynamic field service team. The successful candidate will be responsible for the installation, maintenance, and repair of cables, connectors, and tower-top equipment at significant heights. We value our employees' safety and, therefore, require fall protection, CPR, and first aid training as well as a clean driving record.
Key Responsibilities:
• Installing, upgrading, and repairing cables and connectors, including coax, hybrid, and fiber optic cables
• Installing, upgrading, and repairing tower-top equipment, including bracing, masts, cable supports, and antennas
• Assisting with system testing to ensure efficient performance.
• Ensuring safe rigging, hoisting, landing, and fastening to prevent accidents and injury
• Keeping accurate job logs and field reports to provide progress updates
• Maintaining tool inventory to ensure that all necessary tools are available for tasks
Requirements:
• Experience in telecommunications or construction industry
• Fall protection and rescue training to ensure safety at all times.
• OSHA 10 or OSHA 30 certificate to demonstrate compliance with safety regulations.
• NWSA certification advantageous to demonstrate technical expertise.
• CPR and first aid certifications preferred to handle any medical emergencies that may arise
• A valid driver's license and a clean driving record to facilitate travel between work sites.
• Comfortable working at heights in various weather conditions to complete tasks in a timely and efficient manner
Renumeration:
Basic Monthly Salary
R10 500.00 pm
Send us your cvs on cv-drop@ecodigital.co.za
