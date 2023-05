Tower Technician (Permanent)

Our telecommunications company is seeking a skilled and reliable Tower Technician to join our dynamic field service team. The successful candidate will be responsible for the installation, maintenance, and repair of cables, connectors, and tower-top equipment at significant heights. We value our employees' safety and, therefore, require fall protection, CPR, and first aid training as well as a clean driving record.Key Responsibilities:• Installing, upgrading, and repairing cables and connectors, including coax, hybrid, and fiber optic cables• Installing, upgrading, and repairing tower-top equipment, including bracing, masts, cable supports, and antennas• Assisting with system testing to ensure efficient performance.• Ensuring safe rigging, hoisting, landing, and fastening to prevent accidents and injury• Keeping accurate job logs and field reports to provide progress updates• Maintaining tool inventory to ensure that all necessary tools are available for tasksRequirements:• Experience in telecommunications or construction industry• Fall protection and rescue training to ensure safety at all times.• OSHA 10 or OSHA 30 certificate to demonstrate compliance with safety regulations.• NWSA certification advantageous to demonstrate technical expertise.• CPR and first aid certifications preferred to handle any medical emergencies that may arise• A valid driver's license and a clean driving record to facilitate travel between work sites.• Comfortable working at heights in various weather conditions to complete tasks in a timely and efficient mannerRenumeration:Basic Monthly SalaryR10 500.00 pmSend us your cvs on cv-drop@ecodigital.co.za