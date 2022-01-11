UI/UX developer

UI/UX developerWe are a young energetic company based in Johannesburg, Gauteng. Our core development is focused around an ISP CRM that a couple of ISP'suse for the day to day running’s of their businesses. The second core product is focused around VOIP (Enterprise level diallers). The balance of whatwe do is focused around customized cross system integrations for customers, examples are systems like credit check integration into POS system or abusiness CRM integration between a VOIP system and MTN SMS. We are not limited to one technology or system alone and encourage cross learning of systemsand occasionally introducing and researching newer better systems.Javascript / jQuery / VueJSCSSSaSSBootstrap 3 or 4 or 5Web Graphics design for CRM (Multimedia) We'll need mock graphics designs for presentations. In most cases it will use Bootstrap framework for standardizationStrong with visualizing a product flow and customer experience flow in CRMs.