Please send your CV to careers@pzero.co.za
Position:
UI/UX developer
About us:
We are a young energetic company based in Johannesburg, Gauteng. Our core development is focused around an ISP CRM that a couple of ISP's
use for the day to day running’s of their businesses. The second core product is focused around VOIP (Enterprise level diallers). The balance of what
we do is focused around customized cross system integrations for customers, examples are systems like credit check integration into POS system or a
business CRM integration between a VOIP system and MTN SMS. We are not limited to one technology or system alone and encourage cross learning of systems
and occasionally introducing and researching newer better systems.
Skill Requirements:
Javascript / jQuery / VueJS
CSS
SaSS
Bootstrap 3 or 4 or 5
Web Graphics design for CRM (Multimedia) We'll need mock graphics designs for presentations. In most cases it will use Bootstrap framework for standardization
Strong with visualizing a product flow and customer experience flow in CRMs.
