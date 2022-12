Vacancy: Business Development Consultant - Fully Remote

Fully remote, for applicants living in South AfricaR25 – 30 000 per month + commissionDuration: Independent ContractorApplication closing date: 14 December 2022UK based Microsoft Cloud Partner is seeking to hire a candidate to join them in a fully remote capacity to close on leads supplied for IT Services for SME customers in the UK market. The ideal candidate should have an interest in Information Technology, be prepared to learn about new products in the market and have the ability to confidently discuss solutions with potential clients. Applicants do not need to come from an IT background but should have the ability to manage the ups and downs of the sales process.The commission structure is uncapped with potential on target earnings of R60 000 – 100 000 per month, once established in the role.This is an independent contract, and the successful candidate would be required to submit an invoice monthly to the company and be responsible for their own tax etc. The company is seeking a long-term relationship with the candidate and although they will be hired as a contractor, they will enjoy the same benefits as their permanent staff.Fully setup to work in a remote capacityExcellent communication skills (English)High energy and self-motivatedStrong presentation abilitiesAble to work comfortably in a remote teamAbility to follow a structured sales methodologyPlease visit https://kontak.catsone.com/careers/...89226-Business-Development-Consultant-JB2596/ to apply.