Vacancy: Business Development Consultant - Fully Remote

Business Development Consultant (JB2596)
Fully remote, for applicants living in South Africa
R25 – 30 000 per month + commission
Duration: Independent Contractor
Application closing date: 14 December 2022
UK based Microsoft Cloud Partner is seeking to hire a candidate to join them in a fully remote capacity to close on leads supplied for IT Services for SME customers in the UK market. The ideal candidate should have an interest in Information Technology, be prepared to learn about new products in the market and have the ability to confidently discuss solutions with potential clients. Applicants do not need to come from an IT background but should have the ability to manage the ups and downs of the sales process.
The commission structure is uncapped with potential on target earnings of R60 000 – 100 000 per month, once established in the role.
Please note: This is an independent contract, and the successful candidate would be required to submit an invoice monthly to the company and be responsible for their own tax etc. The company is seeking a long-term relationship with the candidate and although they will be hired as a contractor, they will enjoy the same benefits as their permanent staff.
Minimum Requirements:
Fully setup to work in a remote capacity
Excellent communication skills (English)
High energy and self-motivated
Strong presentation abilities
Able to work comfortably in a remote team
Ability to follow a structured sales methodology
Please visit https://kontak.catsone.com/careers/...89226-Business-Development-Consultant-JB2596/ to apply.
