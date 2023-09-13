Vacancy: Cisco Network Engineer (Remote)

WhiteRaven
Cisco Network Engineer (JB3597)
South Africa (Remote)
R30 - 35 000 per month (Negotiable)
Independent Contractor
Our client is a specialist Cisco Partner based in the UK and is branching out its operations to South Africa. The company's key technologies include Cisco Meraki, Cisco ISE, Cisco R&S and Cisco Umbrella, the ideal candidate would have extensive knowledge, preferably in two of these key technologies.
As the network Engineer, you will form part of an agile technical team, designing, deploying and supporting critical network infrastructure for global clients.
If you are Cisco qualified with a career history working within a partner-focused organisation, passionate about what you do, able to work independently, with limited supervision and consistently perform, then this could be the perfect opportunity for you.
This role is a fully remote position, for applicants living in South Africa.
The position is an Independent Contractor role, due to the client not having an entity in South Africa, however, they are seeking a candidate who wants longevity within their company.
Applicants are expected to have access to a reliable backup power source to ensure uninterrupted work performance during load shedding.
Benefits include funded training, contract renewals, wellness program and bonuses.
Salary is negotiable based on current career level.
Duties and Responsibilities:
Cisco Meraki Networks
Creating LLDs for LAN & WAN
Configuring/deploying Meraki networks
Managing ReIPs, dashboard audits, Network migrations etc.
Supporting existing clients with technical questions surrounding Meraki, Cisco and general networking
Managing support tickets from Cisco LAN, Meraki and ISE customers
General internal technical support
Please do not apply using Scanned CVs, no supporting documentation is required at this point, this will be requested at a later date.
To apply: https://kontak.catsone.com/careers/94700-General/jobs/16285025-Cisco-Network-Engineer-JB3597
