Vacancy: Cisco Network Engineer (Remote)

South Africa (Remote)R30 - 35 000 per month (Negotiable)Independent ContractorOur client is a specialist Cisco Partner based in the UK and is branching out its operations to South Africa. The company's key technologies include Cisco Meraki, Cisco ISE, Cisco R&S and Cisco Umbrella, the ideal candidate would have extensive knowledge, preferably in two of these key technologies.As the network Engineer, you will form part of an agile technical team, designing, deploying and supporting critical network infrastructure for global clients.If you are Cisco qualified with a career history working within a partner-focused organisation, passionate about what you do, able to work independently, with limited supervision and consistently perform, then this could be the perfect opportunity for you.Cisco Meraki NetworksCreating LLDs for LAN & WANConfiguring/deploying Meraki networksManaging ReIPs, dashboard audits, Network migrations etc.Supporting existing clients with technical questions surrounding Meraki, Cisco and general networkingManaging support tickets from Cisco LAN, Meraki and ISE customersGeneral internal technical supportPlease do not apply using Scanned CVs, no supporting documentation is required at this point, this will be requested at a later date.