Vacancy - Cloud Infrastructure Presales

IntroductionThe incumbent will be responsible for working closely with Sales and Account Management teams and customers to understand their business needs and provide effective technology solutions. The ideal candidate should possess excellent technical knowledge of Microsoft products and services, strong interpersonal and communication skills, and a passion for solving complex business problems. Knowledge of server, networking and storage hardware is advantageous.
Duties & ResponsibilitiesKey Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with the sales and account management teams to identify customer needs and provide technical solutions using Microsoft products and services.
- Develop and deliver technical presentations and demonstrations of Microsoft products and services to potential customers.
- Respond to customer inquiries and concerns in a timely and effective manner.
- Work closely with product teams to stay up-to-date with the latest product features and advancements.
- Create and maintain technical documentation, including proposals, RFP responses, and customer-facing collateral.
- Conduct proof-of-concept and pilot implementations of Microsoft products and services to demonstrate value to customers.
- Collaborate with internal teams to ensure successful implementation and deployment of Microsoft solutions.
- Provide technical training and support to sales team members to increase their knowledge of Microsoft products and services.
Desired Experience & Qualification
- Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field (advantageous)
- 5+ years of experience in pre-sales or technical sales roles.
- Strong technical knowledge of Microsoft products and services, including Azure, Microsoft 365, and Windows 10/11.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively communicate technical information to both technical and non-technical audiences.
- Strong problem-solving and analytical skills, with the ability to understand complex business problems and provide effective solutions.
- Demonstrated experience working in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.
- Experience with customer relationship management (CRM) and sales tools such as Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, or similar platforms.
Preferred Qualifications:
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert, Microsoft Certified or similar certifications.
- Experience with cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning technologies.
- Understanding of software development methodologies, including Agile and DevOps.
- Strong project management skills, with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.