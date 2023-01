Vacancy: Helpdesk Engineer - Fully Remote

Fully remote, for applicants living in South AfricaR15 – 20 000 per monthDuration: Independent ContractorApplication closing date: 13 January 2023This UK based IT Service provider specialises in providing IT Support to clients in the UK, their services include hardware and software support, installation and upgrades as well as network and infrastructure services.As part of the Engineering team, you will provide remote support to customers based around the UK, the ideal candidate would be self-motivated, with excellent customer service skills and a clear logical approach to problem solving.This is an excellent opportunity to join a growing company at the forefront of technology and develop a variety of skills in the IT Support space.Minimum of 12 months experience in a Customer Service role in an IT focused environmentSuitably qualifiedSetup to work in a fully remote capacityUnderstanding switchesEmail setup and troubleshootingWindows 7/8/10 administration and buildTroubleshooting Internet connectionsWiFi configurationBasic Active Directory administrationServer 2012/2016/2019 basic administrationDNS setup and administrationDHCP setup and administrationUnderstanding ethernet networkingWorking with Microsoft Office and 365Running backup and restore softwareManaging Antivirus softwarePlease email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB2679 in the subject lineFor full JD & to apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php