Vacancy: Helpdesk Engineer - Fully Remote

WhiteRaven
Recruitment Link
Company Rep
- Joined
- May 25, 2015
- Messages
- 599
IT Helpdesk Engineer (JB2679)
Fully remote, for applicants living in South Africa
R15 – 20 000 per month
Duration: Independent Contractor
Application closing date: 13 January 2023
This UK based IT Service provider specialises in providing IT Support to clients in the UK, their services include hardware and software support, installation and upgrades as well as network and infrastructure services.
As part of the Engineering team, you will provide remote support to customers based around the UK, the ideal candidate would be self-motivated, with excellent customer service skills and a clear logical approach to problem solving.
This is an excellent opportunity to join a growing company at the forefront of technology and develop a variety of skills in the IT Support space.
Note: This role is an Independent Contractor role, which means you will be required to submit an invoice to the client monthly on an agreed monthly rate. As this is a UK based company, the successful candidate would be required to work UK hours, depending on the time of year it is a 1 – 2-hour difference.
Minimum Requirements:
Minimum of 12 months experience in a Customer Service role in an IT focused environment
Suitably qualified
Setup to work in a fully remote capacity
Duties and Responsibilities:
Understanding switches
Email setup and troubleshooting
Windows 7/8/10 administration and build
Troubleshooting Internet connections
WiFi configuration
Basic Active Directory administration
Server 2012/2016/2019 basic administration
DNS setup and administration
DHCP setup and administration
Understanding ethernet networking
Working with Microsoft Office and 365
Running backup and restore software
Managing Antivirus software
Please email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB2679 in the subject line
For full JD & to apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php
Fully remote, for applicants living in South Africa
R15 – 20 000 per month
Duration: Independent Contractor
Application closing date: 13 January 2023
This UK based IT Service provider specialises in providing IT Support to clients in the UK, their services include hardware and software support, installation and upgrades as well as network and infrastructure services.
As part of the Engineering team, you will provide remote support to customers based around the UK, the ideal candidate would be self-motivated, with excellent customer service skills and a clear logical approach to problem solving.
This is an excellent opportunity to join a growing company at the forefront of technology and develop a variety of skills in the IT Support space.
Note: This role is an Independent Contractor role, which means you will be required to submit an invoice to the client monthly on an agreed monthly rate. As this is a UK based company, the successful candidate would be required to work UK hours, depending on the time of year it is a 1 – 2-hour difference.
Minimum Requirements:
Minimum of 12 months experience in a Customer Service role in an IT focused environment
Suitably qualified
Setup to work in a fully remote capacity
Duties and Responsibilities:
Understanding switches
Email setup and troubleshooting
Windows 7/8/10 administration and build
Troubleshooting Internet connections
WiFi configuration
Basic Active Directory administration
Server 2012/2016/2019 basic administration
DNS setup and administration
DHCP setup and administration
Understanding ethernet networking
Working with Microsoft Office and 365
Running backup and restore software
Managing Antivirus software
Please email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB2679 in the subject line
For full JD & to apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php