Vacancy: Intermediate IT Technician (Vredehoek, Western Cape)

Vredehoek, Western CapeR25 – 30 000 per monthDuration: PermanentApplication closing date: 13 January 2023IT Solutions provider, established in 2010, is currently sourcing an Intermediate IT Technician to join their team in a hybrid capacity. This fast-paced environment offers employees the opportunity to work in a growing, innovative business that provides in-house training, coaching and further education to staff wanting to grow their skills and progress their career within the company.Applicants must possess a valid license and own vehicle and be willing to travel to client site both in and out of working hours.Suitably qualifiedValid Drivers license and own vehicleStandbyAble to work in a team and independentlyHave a self-learning mindset and the ability to pick up new concepts, easilyStrong documentation abilityServer OS and related services (Windows Server, AD, DNS, GP)Cloud Technologies (Azure, AWS, Office 365 etc.)Backup, recovery solutions and DR planningIT Security (Firewalls, EDR, software services and security policy)Networking (TCP/IP to layer 3, design and implementation)Experience managing and contributing technically to projectsVoice (Hosted PABX)Microsoft Power platformPlease email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB2668 in the subject lineFor full JD & to apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php