Vacancy: Intermediate IT Technician (Vredehoek, Western Cape)

WhiteRaven
Recruitment Link
Company Rep
- Joined
- May 25, 2015
- Messages
- 597
Intermediate IT Technician (JB2668)
Vredehoek, Western Cape
R25 – 30 000 per month
Duration: Permanent
Application closing date: 13 January 2023
IT Solutions provider, established in 2010, is currently sourcing an Intermediate IT Technician to join their team in a hybrid capacity. This fast-paced environment offers employees the opportunity to work in a growing, innovative business that provides in-house training, coaching and further education to staff wanting to grow their skills and progress their career within the company.
Applicants must possess a valid license and own vehicle and be willing to travel to client site both in and out of working hours.
Minimum Requirements:
Suitably qualified
Valid Drivers license and own vehicle
Standby
Able to work in a team and independently
Have a self-learning mindset and the ability to pick up new concepts, easily
Strong documentation ability
Duties and Responsibilities:
Server OS and related services (Windows Server, AD, DNS, GP)
Cloud Technologies (Azure, AWS, Office 365 etc.)
Backup, recovery solutions and DR planning
IT Security (Firewalls, EDR, software services and security policy)
Networking (TCP/IP to layer 3, design and implementation)
Experience managing and contributing technically to projects
Voice (Hosted PABX)
Microsoft Power platform
Please email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB2668 in the subject line
For full JD & to apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php
Vredehoek, Western Cape
R25 – 30 000 per month
Duration: Permanent
Application closing date: 13 January 2023
IT Solutions provider, established in 2010, is currently sourcing an Intermediate IT Technician to join their team in a hybrid capacity. This fast-paced environment offers employees the opportunity to work in a growing, innovative business that provides in-house training, coaching and further education to staff wanting to grow their skills and progress their career within the company.
Applicants must possess a valid license and own vehicle and be willing to travel to client site both in and out of working hours.
Minimum Requirements:
Suitably qualified
Valid Drivers license and own vehicle
Standby
Able to work in a team and independently
Have a self-learning mindset and the ability to pick up new concepts, easily
Strong documentation ability
Duties and Responsibilities:
Server OS and related services (Windows Server, AD, DNS, GP)
Cloud Technologies (Azure, AWS, Office 365 etc.)
Backup, recovery solutions and DR planning
IT Security (Firewalls, EDR, software services and security policy)
Networking (TCP/IP to layer 3, design and implementation)
Experience managing and contributing technically to projects
Voice (Hosted PABX)
Microsoft Power platform
Please email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB2668 in the subject line
For full JD & to apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php