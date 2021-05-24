Vacancy: IT Engineer | Isithebe KZN

WhiteRaven
IT Engineer (JB802)
Location: Isithebe, Kwa-Zulu Natal
Salary: R25 - 30 000 per month
Benefits: Medical Aid, KPI, Training, Travel Allowance
Duration: Permanent
Vehicle: Own vehicle required
As the IT Engineer, you will be based at client site managing desktop and server support, hardware and software project roll outs, fault diagnoses and administrative support on Microsoft products.
- Resolve incidents on-site and remotely.
- Load, setup and customize software/hardware and install PC’s, Printers and peripherals.
- Hardware & Software fault diagnoses and problem solving on PC’s Printers and peripherals.
- Fault diagnosis and problem solving on LAN (Ethernet).
- Load, setup and provide administrative support on Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Server 2003, Server 2008, Server 2012, Server 2016 and Server 2019
- Roll out Hardware and Software.
- Participate in Customer IT projects.
- Adhere to internal Administration & Operational processes.
- Participate as part of a team and individually.
- Available to work after-hours if required.
- Matriculation (Compulsory)
- MCSE or equivalent diploma (Compulsory) MCP (Advantage)
- A+ and N+ (Advantage)
- Valid Driver’s License and Own Reliable Transport (Compulsory)
- 3 Years’ Experience in the IT industry. (Desktop & Server Support)
- Desktop Hardware, Software (Microsoft Products) and Windows operating systems. Peripheral installations and fault diagnosis
- Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8, Server 2003, Server 2008, Server 2012
- Knowledge of LAN cabling and topology (Ethernet)
- Solid work experience as a Desktop / Server & LAN field technician
- Ideally you should be able to speak both English and Zulu